Editorial﹕Greater Bay Area: Hong Kong must be proactive

The Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area is different from other regional development plans in China because of the existence of "One country, two systems" and three customs areas. It is challenging to try to bring about integration when there are so many production factors at play. Furthermore, due to the differences in the political system and government culture, there are difficulties in terms of communication and coordination.

The Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area was published last February. The first seminar was held in Hong Kong. Back then, observers pointed to this as proof of Hong Kong's importance in the planning. As Guangdong and Hong Kong are very different in terms of the political system, social culture and government culture, they approach the planning also in different manners. The mainland authorities, for example, feel at ease when playing a leading role and have a preference for media blitzes. But they are, quite inevitably, prone to exaggeration in publicity campaigns. The HKSAR government, in contrast, is accustomed to listening more and consulting more, and is not given to rash declarations of positions. But sometimes it might be lacking in commitment and seem stuck in a groove and passive.

When participating in matters concerning the Greater Bay Area, the Hong Kong government has to deal with the central government and governments at different levels in Guangdong Province. It has to have a clear understanding of government culture on the mainland. Only when it knows itself and the other side well and deals with different situations proactively can it strive for better advantages for Hong Kong's economic development. Anything that is conducive to integration should be embraced and facilitated by Hong Kong. However, the principle of "One country, two systems" is set in stone, and the boundaries between Hong Kong and Guangdong must not be blurred. Such being the case, the ambiguity about the arrangement for conducting only one clearance procedure between two border checkpoints will only lead to controversy. Though the idea was proposed by the Shenzhen authorities and the onus is on them to offer an explanation, the government must not sit back and do nothing. It should instead follow up the matter through coordination and communication and offer a detailed explanation to all sectors of Hong Kong society. Only by doing so can the government put the development of the Greater Bay Area on a stable and sustainable path and preserve "One country, two systems" at the same time.

明報社評2019.05.27﹕大灣區融合課題多 港府被規劃失先機

深圳市政府在上周召開的口岸通關研討會上表示，有意重新規劃7個口岸功能，包括東西兩面的蓮塘香園圍和深圳灣口岸日後專責貨運，逐步取消皇崗、文錦渡和沙頭角3個口岸的貨運功能，改為只作旅客出入境，甚至有意逐步實施「兩地一檢」，引來香港社會關注。對此重大調整，港府負責官員對傳媒查詢一問三不知，只稱有關構想由深圳方面提出，「要問深圳」。大灣區規劃推出已3個多月，但特區政府除了宣導港人北上創業、生活，對於香港在大灣區中的角色定位、對整個大灣區的規劃建議，迄今付之闕如，全無「龍頭」之風範。對於跨境口岸調整如斯大事，回應也含混不清。果如是，則香港在大灣區難逃「被規劃」的命運。

粵港澳大灣區與中國其他區域發展戰略最大的不同，就是存在「一國兩制」、3個關稅區，要在諸多生產要素融合克服諸多挑戰。由於香港與內地的政治制度、官場文化不同，彼此在溝通協調上也面對一定困難。

今年2月，《粵港澳大灣區發展規劃綱要》公布，首場規劃綱要宣講會在香港舉行，當時，輿論都認為這體現了香港在大灣區規劃中角色吃重。由於粵港兩地的政治制度、社會文化、官場作風都迥然不同，在處理規劃方面取態也大異其趣，例如，內地政府習慣於強勢主導，先聲奪人，但有時在宣傳介紹情况時，難免誇大其辭；特區政府則習慣在規劃前多聆聽、多諮詢，不輕易表態，但有時又會流於缺乏擔當，因循被動。

在參與大灣區事務中，港府面對的是中央政府及廣東省各級政府，對內地官場文化要有較透徹的了解，才能知己知彼，主動應對，為香港經濟發展爭取更多更大的利益。凡有利於促進融合的舉措，香港都應該歡迎並力促其成。不過，「一國兩制」的原則不可動搖，粵港邊界亦不容模糊。因此，「兩地一檢」語焉不詳只會徒惹爭議，雖然倡議由深圳提出，理應由深圳方面解釋，但港府不可無所作為，而是有責任跟進，協調溝通，並向本港各界詳盡交代。只有這樣，才能在維護「一國兩制」的前提下，引領大灣區發展行穩致遠。

■Glossary

stumped﹕unable to find an answer or think of a reply

blitz﹕sth which is done with a lot of energy

be stuck in a groove﹕to be unable to change sth that you have been doing the same way for a long time and that has become boring