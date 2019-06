【明報專訊】While everyone else was buying property and tying up their money in real estate (房地產), Winslow was busy on another project. "I was tying up my money in money. I thought that would be a whole lot safer," he said cautiously. The term Winslow is using means to place one's money in some type of investment (投資). "If you're looking for a loan (貸款), I can't help you," Winslow said. "All my money is tied up at this moment. Sorry."