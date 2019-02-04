A Journey Backwards : Pikachu and its marine habitat

"We often suspect that the creator of Pikachu is a diving veteran," commented a diver‑friend over lunch. "Pikachu looks awfully like a particular type of sea slug."

Thecacera pacifica, also named the "Pikachu sea slug", can be found mostly from the African coast of the Indian Ocean (Mozambique) to Indonesia and Vanuatu. The tiny creature, just under 30mm long when mature, is said to have inspired the world‑favourite Pikachu character.

Sadly, this beautiful creature, along with many others, is now highly endangered by the amount of solid waste and pollutants in the ocean. In the waters of our hometown, for instance, ghost nets used to be one of the biggest killers of marine lives. Used and dumped by fishermen, these unwanted nets formed fatal traps for crabs, fishes, and larger marine creatures like sea turtles. Although trawling (拖網) was banned in 2012, its ghastly legacy continues to harm marine lives. Needless to say, construction and plastic waste made up a large part of the problem as well.

"People have this disposable mentality in Hong Kong, as if disposing of an object out of sight removes it from existence. In reality, it simply means the waste continues to endanger lives in hidden places," said my friend.

Nowadays, divers and water‑sport lovers have organised themselves into groups to clean the ocean inside‑out, whenever they can. To learn more about these collective efforts and the delicate marine ecosystem of Hong Kong, register for the many programmes available out there. One is coming up this Saturday. You can even register as volunteers to help the cleaning!

■Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/586437418505920/

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards