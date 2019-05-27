名人教英文：用英文講「拆天」

我們口語的「拆天」，一般指聲浪嘈吵得無以復加，像新聞標題的「鄰舍小孩嘈到拆天」或電視節目的主題「鼻鼾聲拆天嘅你」。

但說西環「拆天」，表達的就不只是吵聲，而是鋪天蓋地的惱怒。這個拆天，可以直譯為break the sky嗎？

不可以。英文的 I can break the sky，有 I have no limits 之意。沒有界限，也就是 I can do anything，「沒有什麼事可以難得到我」，自覺能量大得不得了。

用英文講「西環實係拆天」，可以說：The Western district (where the Beijing representative office is located) will certainly hit the roof.

為什麼拆天可等同hit the roof（撞上天花板）呢？可以想像一下一個人惱怒得「扎扎跳」、「嬲到彈起」的模樣，亦即怒氣「冲天」。例：

‧When he found out she was a liar he hit the roof. 當他發現她是個騙子，便生氣得不成樣子。

Hit the roof 是個俚語，指「生氣得彈上天花」、或「彈穿天花」，go through the roof。兩個習語意思一樣。

‧Mother will go through the roof when she finds out we have skipped school again. 當媽媽發現我們又再逃學，一定會氣炸了。

除了 hit the roof、go through the roof，還有shoot through the roof，一樣解作突然的一陣勃然大怒。

‧The teacher saw what had happened and shot through the roof. 老師知道發生了什麼事，生氣得不得了。

要注意的是，上述三個習語除了可從字面理解為「撞上」或「撞穿」天花，以表達「極度憤怒」的意思，也可用於民生議題，例如形容消費品價格急升。

‧Oil prices have hit the roof. 油價飛漲至高位。

‧The cost of pork is going through the roof. 豬肉價格不斷上漲。

‧Interest rates shot through the roof. 利率高企，升勢無法想像。

回說在未熄咪的情况下被錄了音，不屬「說漏嘴」（a slip of the tongue），因為當事人只不過是在說尋常的、「圍內」聽得明的話，只是不想人家知道罷了。

另一邊廂，立法會秘書處有一人名陳維安，甫稱從來堅守political neutrality （政治中立），話音未落又說：We have been working AGAINST this principle ，「反其道而行」？

這一幕，就真的會令人取笑他不但有 a slip of the tongue（口誤），而且有a Freudian slip，弗洛伊德式的說漏嘴，也即是我們的俚語：鬼拍後尾枕。

那句鬧笑話的英文，改成We have been working ON this principle，就可以從自打嘴巴變得前後一致了。

■文︰毛孟靜

