Editorial : Germany should extradite Hong Kong Indigenous duo

Involved in the 2016 Mong Kok riots that happened on the day of Chinese New Year, members of Hong Kong Indigenous, including Ray Wong, Edward Leung and Alan Li, were charged with rioting, assault on police officers, etc. Last June Leung was found guilty of two charges and sentenced to six years in prison. Wong and Li skipped bail and were wanted by the court. Not until Wong gave interviews to the media in the US and UK recently did the outside world know that they had been granted asylum by Germany last May. The controversy over the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance has caused heated debate in Hong Kong. Camps supporting and opposing the amendment have started political campaigns to mobilise support for their respective positions. Wong said bluntly that he chose to make public his asylum primarily because he wanted to draw attention to the amendment of the ordinance. While Hong Kong people have misgivings about the amendment, some arguments made by Wong, including the assertion that he "could be transferred to the mainland" if he returned to Hong Kong, were little more than scaremongering. First, the amendment states clearly that fugitives involved in political charges will not be transferred. Second, the agreement between Hong Kong and Germany on the transfer of fugitives states that a person cannot be transferred to other regions without Germany's consent.

Hong Kong is a society where the rule of law is upheld and where judicial independence is stressed. In recent years, Hong Kong courts have heard quite a lot of political cases such as the case involving the seven police officers, the Mong Kok riots and Occupy Central. Though not everyone has been happy about the rulings, society in general agrees that the courts were fair and impartial when hearing those cases. Defendants unhappy about their convictions or sentences have the right to lodge an appeal. The Court of Final Appeal's ruling on the case involving the trio from the Hong Kong Federation of Students and Scholarism and other cases show that Hong Kong courts have done a good job of keeping the gate and ensuring that the sentences are appropriate.

Wong and Li are advocates of Hong Kong's independence. The German authorities have decided to grant asylum to them either because they do not trust Hong Kong's judicial system or because they are concerned about whether the duo have been persecuted by holders of public power because of their political belief. The government has drawn red lines at Hong Kong's independence, disqualifying candidates who advocate for Hong Kong's independence and cracking down on the Hong Kong National Party. Those who oppose the moves argue that the moves undermine freedom of speech and the right to stand for elections. Those who support the moves, however, believe that it is necessary to safeguard the constitutional basis and that free speech is not without limits.

The incident involving Wong and Li has harmed Hong Kong's reputation in the international community. The Hong Kong government should take up the matter with the German authorities and try to find out why they have granted asylum to the duo. Wong and Li are involved in a rioting case and have skipped bail. Even though it is not likely they will be extradited given the fact that they have been granted asylum, the Hong Kong government should nevertheless do its utmost to argue its case and request extradition of the duo. It should, through legal means, try to explain to the German authorities that Hong Kong has an independent judiciary and upholds the rule of law, and that the defendants will definitely be given a fair trial.

明報社評2019.05.24：德國庇護暴亂案逃犯 港應提引渡據理力爭

涉及旺角暴亂案的本土民主前線前召集人黃台仰及成員李東昇，獲德國政府給予難民庇護。今次是香港回歸以來，首次有土生土長港人在外國尋求庇護獲批，事件具有標誌性，有可能對香港的國際形象構成損害。

2016年農曆新年旺角暴亂，黃台仰、梁天琦、李東昇等本民前成員，被控暴動、襲警等控罪，去年6月梁天琦兩項罪名成立，判監6年，黃李二人則棄保潛逃，遭香港法庭通緝，直至近日黃台仰接受英美媒體訪問，外界始知他們已於去年5月獲德國提供難民庇護。本港《逃犯條例》修訂爭議白熱化，反對和支持陣營均在展開政治動員。黃台仰現在公開庇護一事，不諱言一大目標是呼籲關注《逃犯條例》修訂。港人對修例有憂慮，可是黃台仰一些說法，諸如他一旦回港「有機會被移交到內地」等，流於危言聳聽，一來修例草案註明涉及政治控罪的個案一定不會移交，二來香港與德國的移交協議訂明，除非德國同意，否則涉事者不會再被移送到其他地區。

香港是法治社會，強調司法獨立。近年本港法院審理不少政治案件，由七警案到旺暴案、佔中案，雖然裁決並非人人滿意，惟社會普遍認同法庭秉公審理，被告不滿定罪或刑期，可以上訴據理力爭，終審法院「雙學三子案」等裁決均反映，本港法庭有好好把關，確保量刑輕重有度。

黃李主張港獨，德方決定提供庇護，若非因為不信任香港司法制度，就是關注二人會否因為政治信仰，在香港遭到公權力逼害。港府針對港獨劃下紅線，將鼓吹港獨自決的參選者「DQ」（取消資格），以及取締香港民族黨，反對者認為損害言論自由和參選權利，支持者認為有必要維護憲制基礎，言論自由並非沒有界線。

今次事件有損香港國際聲譽，港府應與德方交涉，了解德方向黃李批出難民庇護的理由。黃李涉及暴動案，棄保潛逃，就算現在二人獲得庇護，成功引渡機會不高，港府仍應據理力爭，向德方提出引渡要求，爭取透過司法渠道，闡述本港司法獨立情况，重申香港奉行法治，被告必定會得到公平審訊。

■Glossary

landmark : an event, a discovery, an invention, etc. that marks an important stage in sth

mobilise : to work together in order to achieve a particular aim; to organise a group of people to do this

utmost : the greatest amount possible