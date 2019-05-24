A Little English : The crow and the fox 3

"Ouch, my poor tail! The tip is caught in this vicious trap. Help, help me please!" On hearing his cries of pain, several animals came running. Mrs Crow was one of them and though she considered the fox a terrible neighbour without an ounce of integrity, still she did not want to see him meet such a terrible end.

"Please, please help me, my dear old friend," begged the fox. "The hunters and their dogs will tear me to pieces for sure! Help set me free and I will turn over a new leaf (改過自新). I'll never cheat you again."

The crow was a kind hearted bird and she pecked (啄) and pecked at the fox's bushy tail until he was free. True, it was rather stumpy but at least he was not going to be killed. The fox was not an ungrateful creature and was as good as his word. In fact, he decided to set up a consultancy giving advice to the other animals so that they will be alert to scams and schemes in future. "Learn from the best in the business and never fall victim to tricksters. Keep your home and loved ones safe."

Among his first customers were a flock of hens, concerned about the security of their hen house (雞舍). The fox reassured them that in return for a small weekly payment of eggs, he would personally ensure their property was safe. Now, Mrs Crow was a good friend of the poultry and over the course of the next month, she realised that the chickens were getting fewer and fewer in number. She approached the fox, full of concern and asked, "What's happening to my pals?"

The fox put on a pained expression and murmured,"They are now in a better place. Ah, that's life!"

The crow was furious and shouted, "You're a liar! You swore you would never cheat again!"

"Not exactly, my dear friend. I swore I would never cheat YOU again and I haven't. But you are not a chicken!"

■Something to think about

There are many schemes which are designed to appeal to our fear and greed. Credit card payments which appear to be too good to be true. Insurance policies which fail to cover your health needs. Pension funds which cannot provide you with adequate financing to maintain your standard of living. Can you think of some other products and services which trap the unwary?

■Text: A Lamb