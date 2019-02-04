Coming up for Air : The importance of reading and writing

On a crisp, clear morning in December 2012, a 20‑year old boy had just arrived at an elementary school shortly after the start of morning classes. The real name of this person is not important for purposes of this story so we'll just call him John. John was armed with a semi‑automatic rifle.

In the span of the next five minutes, John shot his way into the school and murdered 20 children and 6 of their teachers before taking his own life. People who survived the shooting, which took place in a small, sleepy town in the United States called Sandy Hook, would later describe the shooter as angry but calm.

It should come as no surprise that when John set off on his murderous rampage he was a deeply disturbed human being. What we also know, however, is that even with all his known psychological problems, things weren't adding up for John. In a big way.

He wasn't leaving his room. He blacked out his windows. He spent almost all his time playing online video games. He stopped communicating with his family members.

I think we can all agree that this is not how things should be. My job, if I am successful here today, is to demonstrate to everyone how reading and writing can help us establish special connections to the outside world; the kind of connections that seemed to escape John with such devastating results.

Sadly, the world I'm talking about is not one that most students in Hong Kong generally associate with reading and writing. There are no invisible voices saying "do this" and you'll get an extra 10 points on your next exam, or "do that" and you will become the next Jack Ma.

No, the world I'm talking about is one in which aliens crack jokes, hard‑boiled detectives fall in love, and a teacher throws a computer out a classroom window to demonstrate to her students the effects of gravity. It is a world that once only existed inside the head of a person but that person — bless her heart — then had the urge to write it down and share it with others. It is called the world of fiction and we find it in books.

The tool that allows us to enter and experience this strange, sometimes funny, sometimes cruel, but always refreshing world is empathy; what some describe as the ability of one person to step into the shoes of another. In Chinese, empathy can be translated as 同理心.

When we read and write we become more empathetic people. Not just in relation to fictional characters but to real people. And that's important. Because when we care about the welfare of others the world becomes a better, more humane place.

In the US there's a saying: "the system sucks". It usually refers to the unfortunate fact that a lot of rules we are made to follow in life make no sense or are designed to only benefit a chosen few. And you are forced to spend all of your time following rules and doing what others tell you to do, it is hard to muster up (集合) the time or energy to care about what someone else is thinking or feeling.

As an ex‑lawyer I represented a lot of people who didn't do a good job following the rules the system wanted them to follow. They were the "outcasts" of society; the criminals, the poor, the destitute, the outspoken. For these people and their cases, what I found made the difference between winning and losing was empathy. That is, I had to pave the way for others to empathise with the plight and story of the person I was representing.

Because the truth is that while the system does suck most people still have a deep sense of what's "right" and what's "wrong". It's a sense that goes beyond what society tells them is right or wrong in the form of rules and laws.

So that is my hope for all of you. To become empathetic, caring individuals. Reading and writing will help you get there. It's not a complete solution or an especially efficient one. To read well and write well you need time and focus. But keep at it and you'll find yourself enriched beyond imagination, and the world around you as well.

■Writer's Profile

Albert Wan is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk