英語文法學堂：Zip your lip 收聲

Zip your lip 的字面意思是叫對方「拉上嘴唇的拉鏈」。另一個相似的英文成語是 button your lip，button作動詞用意思是叫對方扣緊嘴唇的鈕扣，也是叫對方不要再說話，而且可以是說話者主動令對方收聲（e.g. I'll button his lip.）。Button your lip 的lip可以 mouth 代替。

■Examples

‧Peter zipped his lip at the meeting yesterday, as it was pointless to say anything — the meeting was dominated by the Chairman and his followers.

‧If you don't know their love affairs very well, it's better to zip your lip and do your own things.

‧You've been bombarding me with a dozen of simple questions — why don't you button your lip and do some research before asking?

‧The teacher tried very hard but still failed to button her students' mouths.

■Thanks:The Commercial Press

■資料提供：《成語學英文》

（內容經編輯修改）