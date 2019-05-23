Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 Time off from work, or from your usual routine: a _____.
6 A point of self‑generated light in the night sky.
7 An attendant of the bride at a wedding ceremony, usually a boy.
8 A person who is skilled at designing buildings.
11 To avoid something, to keep well away from it: to _____ it.
13 A device for catching small animals: a mouse-_____.
14 Introduces a performer to an audience.
Clues Down
2 Later in time, further on in position or sequence.
3 Breathable, life‑giving gas.
4 The data that is typed into an application in order to process information.
5 To tell someone again and again how they might be a better person.
9 A metal attachment which allows a door to open and close.
10 A diagram, perhaps, or a map used at sea.
12 To move along like a small bird on the ground, taking little jumps.
13 Any one of the five digits on a human foot.