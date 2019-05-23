Word Puzzle

1 Time off from work, or from your usual routine: a _____.

6 A point of self‑generated light in the night sky.

7 An attendant of the bride at a wedding ceremony, usually a boy.

8 A person who is skilled at designing buildings.

11 To avoid something, to keep well away from it: to _____ it.

13 A device for catching small animals: a mouse-_____.

14 Introduces a performer to an audience.

Clues Down

2 Later in time, further on in position or sequence.

3 Breathable, life‑giving gas.

4 The data that is typed into an application in order to process information.

5 To tell someone again and again how they might be a better person.

9 A metal attachment which allows a door to open and close.

10 A diagram, perhaps, or a map used at sea.

12 To move along like a small bird on the ground, taking little jumps.

13 Any one of the five digits on a human foot.

by David Foulds