名人教英文：The elephant in the room 明顯而大家諱言的事

洛伊絲：我妹妹近來經歷了不少煩惱。

Vinnie: Sorry to hear that. Nothing serious I hope.

文尼：這可不是好消息，希望事情並不嚴重。

Lois: Serious enough. Her husband's an alcoholic and he's getting worse.

洛伊絲：嚴重得很。她丈夫是個酒鬼，而且酗酒愈來愈厲害。

Vinnie: Oh dear. That's a disease. It needs treatment.

文尼：啊，那是一種病，必須治療。

Lois: I know. But he just won't admit that he drinks to excess. He won't talk about it and my sister can't bring herself to discuss the problem with him. It's too embarrassing for her.

洛伊絲：不錯，但他不承認自己酗酒，不肯談論這問題，而我妹妹也不能主動跟他談論，覺得難以開口。

Vinnie: Ah, it's the elephant in the room. That's such a common problem with alcoholics. They won't admit they've got a problem and their nearest and dearest can't talk to them about it either. But I know what she needs to do.

文尼：啊，這是大家都諱言的事。酒徒往往都是這樣。他們不肯承認自己有問題，而他們的至親也無法跟他們談論其問題。但我知道你妹妹應做些什麽。

Lois: Oh, please tell me.

洛伊絲：請告訴我吧。

Vinnie: She needs to contact my brother. He works for an alcoholism charity which helps alcoholics and their families to confront the problem and work together to solve it.

文尼：她應找我哥哥。我哥哥在一家酗酒問題慈善機構工作，協助酒徒和他們家人正視問題，一起努力解決。

Lois: That's absolutely what they need. Please give me his contact details.

洛伊絲：這正符合我妹妹和妹夫的需要。請告訴我聯絡你哥哥的方法。

The elephant in the room 直譯是「房間裏的大象」，那 room 有時寫作 living room（客廳）。 十九世紀俄國作家克里洛夫（Ivan Krylov）有寓言一則，名為《好探究者（The Inquisitive Man）》，說有人參觀自然歷史博物館，細看展出的鳥兒、蝴蝶、蜻蜓、甲蟲等，卻看不見一隻大象。後人因以 the elephant in the room 比喻明顯但大家諱言的事物，例如：Who will take care of their mentally retarded son after their death? That is the elephant in the room（他們去世後，誰會照顧他們癡呆的兒子？那是個大家都諱言的問題）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。