Editorial : Amendment controversy risks dividing society again

Concerning the government's amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, things have gone downhill very rapidly over the past few days. As the Bills Committee has plunged into paralysis and remains dysfunctional more than five weeks after its creation, the government has decided to table the bill directly to the assembly, thereby circumventing the procedure of sending the bill to the Bills Committee for its scrutiny. In Beijing, Han Zheng, the vice‑premier responsible for Hong Kong and Macao affairs, said that the central government "completely supports" the SAR government's amendment of the bill, stressing that what it was doing was in accordance with the Basic Law and was "conducive to the upholding of the rule of law in Hong Kong." He called on all sectors in Hong Kong to discuss the amendment in a rational manner. In Washington, a number of pan‑democrats were received by Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State. Pompeo expressed concern over the proposed amendment, arguing that it would "threaten the rule of law in Hong Kong". The interplay between political factors domestically and international factors abroad has shrunk the room for manoeuvre over the matter. Things have so developed that no side is willing to give ground easily.

Hong Kong people's lack of confidence in the mainland's legal system is a long‑standing issue. The two regions have been discussing the topic of the transfer of fugitive offenders for more than twenty years. Still, there is not an agreement. The Hong Kong government believes that a mechanism for the transfer of fugitive offenders on a case‑by‑case basis with the courts acting as the gatekeeper will suffice to address public concern over the amendment. This is not the case in reality. True, some of the theories concerning the amendment, including the suggestion that those who take part in demonstrations in Hong Kong could be transferred to the mainland, are little more than exaggeration. But it is an indisputable fact that the rule of law is not fully fledged on the mainland. The government is pushing the amendment through, but members of the pro‑establishment camp are not one and the same. Within the camp there are different voices concerning the amendment. Some pro‑establishment lawmakers even said that they had reservations about the bill being sent directly to the assembly, worrying that that would set a bad precedent. However, following the central government's high‑profile support for the amendment, the pro‑establishment camp has now adopted a more unified position.

The central government has launched a vigorous campaign against corruption. Some white‑collar criminals have gone into hiding in Hong Kong, and it is the central government's intention to bring them to justice. The government has stressed that the amendment of the ordinance is aimed at closing legal loopholes. But nine kinds of mainly white‑collar offences are exempt from the amendment. This is a big loophole in itself, which, contrary to the government's intention, will make Hong Kong continue to be a paradise for white‑collar criminals. As the bill in its current form is highly imperfect, the best approach to take is still a two‑step one. First, the government should try to reach a one‑time agreement with the Taiwan authorities so as to handle the Chan Tong‑Kai case. Then it should give long and careful thought to the issue of amending the ordinance. Sending the bill directly to the assembly is the worst course of action. To avoid creating more political repercussions, the government should offer more explanations and try its best to quell the misgivings of society. It should, in particular, address some overly exaggerated theories. At the same time, it should review its decision to exclude the many white‑collar crimes from the amendment, which will in effect slant the bill in favour of the business community.

明報社評2019.05.22：逃犯死結愈綁愈死 社會撕裂危機重現

《逃犯條例》修訂爭議，各方寸步不讓，事態更提升至中美大國角力層面，港府決定將修例草案「直上大會」，連場硬撼似已無可避免，社會又再面臨撕裂危機。

政府推動修訂《逃犯條例》，過去數天事態發展急轉直下。鑑於立法會法案委員會陷入僵局，成立超過5周仍然無法正常運作，政府決定將草案直接提交立法會大會，繞過法案委員會審議程序。在北京，主管港澳事務的國務院副總理韓正表示，中央「完全支持」特區政府開展修例工作，強調港府做法符合《基本法》，「有利彰顯香港社會法治」，呼籲香港各界理性討論；在華盛頓，多名泛民人士獲美國國務卿蓬佩奧接見。蓬佩奧表示關注港府修例建議，認為這會「對香港的法治構成威脅」。本港內部政治因素與外部國際因素交織糾纏，導致《逃犯條例》修訂死結愈綁愈死，局勢來到這一步，各方不易善罷甘休。

港人對內地司法制度缺乏信心由來已久，兩地討論逃犯移交問題廿多年，至今仍然未有移交協議。港府認為以個案方式處理移交逃犯，由法院把關，已足以回應外界對今次修例的關切，現實卻是另一回事。誠然，目前一些有關修例的說法，諸如日後在港參與遊行集會都有可能要移交內地等，未免流於誇張渲染，然而內地法治未成熟亦是不爭事實。政府推動修例，建制派內部有不同聲音，並非鐵板一塊，有建制派議員更一度表示，對條例「直上大會」有保留，擔心做壞規矩，可是隨着最近中央高調支持港府修例，建制派口徑亦轉趨一致。

中央嚴厲打貪，一些內地經濟罪犯藏身香港，多年來內地都希望將他們繩之於法。港府推動修例，強調要堵塞法律漏洞，可是當前的條例草案，剔除9項主要關乎經濟商業的罪行，留下不少缺口，反而令香港繼續成為經濟罪犯「天堂」。政府草案問題多多，最理想做法始終是「兩步走」，先與台灣達成單次移交協議，處理陳同佳案，之後再從長計議考慮修例問題，現在「直上大會」是下策，為免加劇政治震盪，政府有責任更多解說，盡力釋除社會疑慮，特別是一些過度誇張的說法，同時亦應重新檢視，應否豁免多項經濟罪行、變相袒護商界。

■Glossary

budge : to change your opinion about sth; to make sb change their opinion

give ground : to allow sb to have an advantage; to lose an advantage for yourself

bring sb to justice : to arrest sb for a crime and put them on trial in court