AV Bi-weekly : A song that can fix people

The line comes from the refrain of Coldplay's "Fix You", released on their third album in 2005. The band members wrote it especially for Gwyneth Paltrow, a Hollywood A‑lister, who was saddened by her father's death. This explains why Chris Martin, frontman of Coldplay and ex‑husband of Paltrow, chose to begin the song with organ sound for giving the song a solemn mood.

Though the song isn't one of the latest charted hits, "Fix You" has been named one of Coldplay's 10 best songs of all time. Back in 2005, it reached high positions in pop charts internationally. The sentimental song has continued to touch hearts in numerous private and public events — a tribute to the London Bombings in 2005; the player introduction at all National Hockey League's Montreal Canadiens' home games; and One Love Manchester, a charity show in 2017, to name but a few. May I dedicate this song to all readers, and let us reach out to those who are down and weary, inspiring hope in others.

■Fix You

When you try your best but you don't succeed

When you get what you want but not what you need

When you feel so tired but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

And high up above or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try, you'll never know

Just what you're worth

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try fix you ...

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes ...

■Quiz

Part I Explore the meaning of "Fix You" and match the columns.

1. "Fix You" being written for a particular person

a) Paragraph 3

2. "Fix You" as a highly relatable song in various occasions

b) Paragraph 2

Part II Refer to the song and match the two columns.

3. The lines in red suggest that ...

a) we all suffer setbacks and feel helpless at some points.

4. "Lights will guide you home/ ... I will try to fix you" suggests that ...

b) we help a person who is depressed to push through and to find happiness.

■Glossary

compassion 同情

solemn 莊嚴的

sentimental 深情的

weary 疲憊的

reverse 失敗

ignite 點燃

■By Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature

Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm