Editorial : US's bullying of Huawei has echoes of Iraq invasion

With the Sino‑US trade war at a standstill, US president Donald Trump is exerting maximum pressure on China clearly not to reduce trade deficit but to curb China's development and protect the US's global hegemony. However, China will not accept an unequal treaty. Huawei's 5G technology is more advanced than that of its competitors around the globe, offering the best value for money. Washington has more than once stated that the US must not lose to China in the 5G race. Washington's action against Huawei is mainly divided into two parts. The first is an executive order signed by Donald Trump, which declares "a national emergency" and bans transactions that "pose a national security risk". Chinese communication equipment is the main target. The second is the addition of nearly 70 corporations, including Huawei, into an export control list, meaning that American corporations must get approval from the Commerce Department before they can sell products and services to Huawei. As Huawei does not have much business in the US, the impact of the first prong of the US's action will be limited. The second prong, in comparison, will be more serious in nature.

According to reports by Reuters and other news agencies, Huawei's main business partners in the US including computer chip makers Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom have stopped supplying chips to Huawei until further notice. Meanwhile Google has also suspended some business cooperation with Huawei, meaning that new smartphones released by Huawei in the future will not have applications and services such as Google Play, Gmail and YouTube, although the open source version of Android can still be deployed. This will deal a heavy blow to Huawei smartphones' competitiveness in the international market, especially in the European market. After all, Android OS makes up more than 70% of the market. To consumers who are used to Android phones' interface, the absence of services such as Gmail will render the phones semi‑functional, making the phones definitely less appealing.

In Europe, Huawei has been striving to ease concern of governments over national security. Though some regulatory agencies argue that the technological design of Huawei products still contains weaknesses, they have never found any malicious "backdoors". In 2003, Washington launched a war using the false charge that Iraq was developing "weapons of mass destruction". The US media stooped so low as to become the government's mouthpiece. Not until the war ended was it confirmed that Iraq did not have any biological, chemical and nuclear weapons. The economic warfare the US has waged on China is surrounded by an atmosphere resembling that of the war on Iraq waged by George W Bush.

Washington's actions against Huawei once again show the importance of being technologically self‑sufficient. In recent years, China has been forging ahead with supply‑side structural reform with the goal of perfecting the supply chain. The European Union is also increasingly concerned about the monopoly of American technological giants such as Facebook and Google, and has even taken anti‑trust proceedings. The latest "bullying" by Washington will drive economies such as China and the EU to speed up the development of scientific research so as not to be manipulated by others.

明報社評2019.05.21：美國升級打壓華為 莫須有如昔日侵伊

美方將華為列入貿易黑名單，Google等美國科技巨企不得不暫停與華為合作。

中美貿易戰爭持不下，美國總統特朗普對華「極限施壓」，為的顯然已不是縮窄貿易逆差，而是要遏阻中國發展、力保「美國第一」霸權地位，然而中方絕不接受華府提出的「不平等條約」。華為5G技術領先全球同業，性價比也最高，華府已不止一次表明，5G競賽絕對不能輸給中國。這次華府出手打壓，主要分為兩部分，一是由特朗普簽署行政命令，宣布國家進入「緊急狀態」，禁止「對國家安全構成風險」的交易，中國通訊設備成為主要矛頭；二是將華為等近70間企業，列入出口管制清單，美國企業必須取得商務部特許，始能向華為出售產品和服務。華為在美國沒有多少業務，第一招影響有限，相比之下第二招便嚴重得多。

路透社等傳媒報道，華為在美國的主要生意伙伴，包括晶片生產商英特爾、高通和博通等都已停止向華為供貨，直至另行通知，至於Google亦暫停部分與華為業務合作，未來華為推出的新智能手機，雖可繼續使用開放原始碼的Android系統，惟無法使用包括Google Play、Gmail和YouTube等應用程式及服務。這對於華為智能手機在國際市場，特別是歐洲方面的競爭力，將構成嚴重影響，畢竟Android作業系統全球市佔率超過七成，對於很多用慣Android手機的消費者，沒有了Gmail等服務，等同廢了一半武功，產品吸引力必然下降。

在歐洲，華為一直致力釋除各國政府對國家安全問題的疑慮，雖然有監管機構質疑華為產品技術設計仍有漏洞不足，惟從未發現過任何惡意「後門」。2003年，華府一句「伊拉克發展大殺傷力武器」，以不實指控發動戰爭，美國傳媒淪為傳聲筒，直至戰爭結束後才證實，伊拉克根本沒有生化核武。當前美國對華發動經濟戰爭，整體氛圍與2003年小布殊攻打伊拉克，有不少契合之處。

華府封殺華為，再度突顯「科技自立」的重要。近年中國推動供給側結構改革，為的就是完善產業鏈，歐盟方面也愈益關注facebook、Google等美國科技巨企壟斷市場，甚至發起反壟斷訴訟。這次華府的「科技霸凌」，長遠必會促使中國和歐盟等經濟體加快科研產業發展，以免受制於人。

■Glossary

echo : the fact of an idea, event, etc. being like another and reminding you of it; sth that reminds you of sth else

stoop so low as to do sth : to drop your moral standards far enough to do sth bad or unpleasant

resemble : to look like or be similar to another person or thing