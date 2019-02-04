Australian in HK : MTR — Offenders will not be prosecuted?

Lately I have started taking photos of the hawkers. I have quite a collection. Recently when I took a photo of a prominent offender, he took a photo of me.

I feel sorry for the poor MTR staff who have to stand at the entrance for long hours to stop the hawkers. Isn't it about time the MTR put their warning into practice — Offenders will be prosecuted?

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

