Have a Light Read : Our common struggles

Diamond presents the examples of Japan's opening up by foreign powers in the 19th Century, Post World War II rebuilding in Germany and Austria, the Soviet invasion of Finland, coups (政變) in Chile and Indonesia, and the identity crisis in post‑colonial Australia, showing how these countries survived massive upheaval, and reasserted themselves (重新振作) through processes of diagnosis of the problem, acceptance of it and adaptation to change to overcome it — rather similar to how individuals would successfully manage a serious personal crisis. This is Jared Diamond's most political book yet, but drawing on his experience of living in most of these countries, he brings a personal, humanising touch to what otherwise would be abstract ideas.

Combining his knowledge of anthropology, economics, history and geography, Diamond highlights the lessons learned by these nations, and then looks ahead. Are the United States, and the world at large, irreversibly wasting resources and advantages, so much so catastrophe is inevitable? Can turning points be identified?

By Jared Diamond

Little, Brown and Company; 512 pages

Jared Diamond

A graduate of Cambridge and Harvard Universities and a professor at UCLA, Diamond has been ranked as one of the World's top 100 intellectuals several times, and won a Pulitzer Prize for his book Guns, Germs and Steel, a study of why some countries and civilisations were historically more successful than others. This was followed by Collapse, which is about how societies fail due to demographic, political or environmental factors.

Listen to Diamond's view on the breakdown of US's democracy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6aGdn67kgU

■By Kelly and Walsh