A Journey Backwards : Island wedding 3

At the "Wedding Shop" on Megijima, however, these traditional auspicious days carry a whole new meaning. Mock Chinese weddings are held for selective people every time the calendar advises marriage. These "newly‑weds" can be anyone from new friends who met at the shop, to families or couples in real life. As such, the auspicious days become perfect occasions to celebrate interpersonal relationships.

In the past month, the artist team had seen weddings between life‑long friends, blogger groups, interracial families among others. But nothing was as moving as the following.

One fine day in late spring, an elegant old couple visited the shop. That day, the wedding criteria read "a right‑handed and a left‑handed".

"We'd really like to wed again. But we are both right‑handed. I wonder..." laughed the gentleman, subtly hinting for an exception. His wife, shying away by his side, had a curiosity about the ceremony as strong as her husband's clear eagerness to marry her again.

"If you can 'become' left‑handed for a day, that will do," winked the artists, bearing all the good intentions. Cheekily, they challenged the couple to write 囍 （the Chinese character for "double happiness"）with both of their hands. Clumsily but steadily, the task was completed.

The old lady and gentleman were invited on stage for a "cross‑cupped wine" (交杯酒) where they drank from each other's wine glass. Passers‑by stopped and cheered for the shy "newly‑weds" on stage.

"It's the 40th year of our marriage," said the gentleman as they left. "Thank you for making it special."

