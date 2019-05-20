‧That's our strategy? Fine. I don't mind being cannon fodder. 這是我們的策略？好的。我不介意做炮灰。

不介意做炮灰，有自願「陣亡」之意。而被利用做炮灰，是給推到前面「凸個頭出來」誘敵，或起碼分散敵人的注意力，即是叫你去送死。

Cannon 是炮，而 fodder，原本是指乾草一類牲畜的飼料：

‧It's time to give fodder to the livestock. The animals need foddering. 是時候餵飼牲畜了。

改用來「餵」炮，也就是做炮灰。

Cannon fodder 原本是指 EXPENDABLE soldiers 可犧牲的士兵，或曰 troops sent out simply as "food for the cannons"，即是軍隊一支支被送去成為「炮的食物」。

‧Combatants who are regarded or treated by the government or military command as expendable in the face of enemy fire. 在敵人炮火面前，給政府或指揮官視為可犧牲的戰士。

意象不夠生動？看這句：cannon fodder is "food" to be consumed in battle. 炮灰是戰役中的「飼料」。

在國際新聞也派上用場：

‧Tehran reportedly sent hundreds of illegal Afghan immigrants to fight in Syria, often on the front lines as cannon fodder. 據說德黑蘭曾把數以百計的阿富汗非法移民送到敘利亞。他們往往就像炮灰似的在前線作戰。

‧Government officials warn young people who are tempted to join terrorist groups that they could be mere cannon fodder. 政府官員警告被引誘加入恐怖組織的年輕人，他們可能只會當上炮灰。

用於政治，有時候會特別加上 political，即政治炮灰 political cannon fodder，通常用來形容選舉中被推出來「陪跑」和為劣政「擋子彈」和「買單」的人。

‧That candidate was mere cannon fodder in the election. 那候選人在選舉中不過是炮灰的角色。

‧Serving the mayor could sometimes mean acting as political cannon fodder when things go wrong. 為這市長工作，一有不慎，你就是政治炮灰。

‧Farmers are the political cannon fodder in the country's new protectionist policy. 農夫在國家新的保護主義政策中，都是政治炮灰。

以上都有「被犧牲、替死鬼」之意，下面這兩句，主題就是「被人抽水」了：

‧What does it matter to Donald Trump if the TV comedian uses him as nightly cannon fodder? 那個電視喜劇明星每晚都利用特朗普來放笑彈，但特朗普又怎會在乎呢？

‧The celebrities have become cannon fodder for the tabloids. 那些名人成了小報報道的犧牲品。

以上這一句中，cannon fodder 就不只解作尋常的炮灰，而是指某人不單是 expendable，亦是 EXPLOITABLE，即是可以被佔便宜、利用或剝削的，亦即「抽水」。

剔走 cannon，純粹說 fodder，就是把某物比喻為「原料」。例：

‧She often uses her friends' problems as fodder for her novels. 她常常用朋友遇到的疑難作為她的小說素材。

‧The socialite's antics always make good fodder for the gossip columnists. 那個社交界名流的滑稽搞作，往往成為八卦專欄的材料。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com