Editorial : Central government should remain on the sidelines

The Legislative Council is supposed to be the place where matters are resolved rather than created. The reality, however, is that the Bills Committee has become dysfunctional. The physical altercations that happened last Saturday in the legislative chamber have left society in shock. To resolve the institutional deadlock in the Legislative Council, the best thing to do is for the pan‑democrats and pro‑establishment camp to negotiate so that the Bills Committee can function again. Another option is to set up a Select Committee for the scrutiny of the amendment of the ordinance so as to handle the disagreements in accordance with normal procedure without both sides scrambling to engage in foul play. After what happened last Saturday, the pan‑democrats and the pro‑establishment camp, for once, extended olive branches to each other. One pan‑democrat proposed the idea of "letting things slide and starting over", while the pro‑establishment camp also struck a conciliatory stance. It was expected that both sides would sit down and seek a way out. But the meeting ended abruptly, and both sides are sticking to their guns again.

During the meeting, pan‑democrats laid down some conditions, demanding that the pro‑establishment camp persuade the government to withdraw the proposed amendment and acknowledge James To as chairman of the Bills Committee. In other words, they wanted the pro‑establishment camp to give in and be on their side. As for the pro‑establishment camp, it did not propose any concrete measures to resolve the problem. The public knew whether both sides sincerely wanted to negotiate or whether everything was just political posturing. The House Committee will discuss the dilemma facing the Bills Committee today. Judging from the latest situation, it cannot rule out the possibility of the House Committee bypassing the Bills Committee and submitting the bill directly to the assembly. Such a course of action, which departs from normal procedure, will deprive lawmakers of the opportunity to scrutinise the amendment article by article. It will even set a bad precedent. As chief executive Carrie Lam has stated clearly that it is impossible to withdraw the proposed amendment, the government, pro‑establishment camp and pan‑democrats might be engaged in prolonged battles in the coming months, whose political repercussions will do Hong Kong no good.

The government is on the horns of a dilemma because it has acted in an ill‑considered and rash manner. The government should assume all the responsibility and clear up the messy situation. It is incumbent on the government to fight for the support of public opinion, secure the votes of lawmakers or negotiate with all political parties. The liaison office should not intervene. The government is destined to pay a heavy political price no matter whether it chooses to retract the amendment or force it through. Even if the central government lends its support, it might not be possible to help the SAR government regain its authority. It will instead breed even more political conspiracy theories, and the central government will find it difficult to shake off the blame. In the worst‑case scenario, the matter might degenerate into antagonism between the central government and opponents of the amendment, which will engender an even bigger political crisis and deal a blow to "One country, two systems".

明報社評2019.05.17：修例殘局港府收拾 中央不宜高調介入

《逃犯條例》修訂爭議，正朝港人不想見到的方向發展。這邊廂，立法會陷入僵局，泛民建制談判無果；那邊廂，中聯辦和港澳辦開腔支持修例，令人關注爭議死結會否愈扯愈緊。這次修例風波愈益國際化，美國高調過問，令事態更為複雜。

立法會應該是解決而非製造問題的地方，可是眼下現實卻是法案委員會無法運作，上周六議事堂的肢體衝突，更叫社會輿論嘩然。化解當前立法會制度僵局，最理想做法是泛民建制談判磋商，讓法案委員會得以重新運作，又或另設專責委員會審議《逃犯條例》，以正常程序處理分歧而非鬥打茅波。經過周六一役，泛民與建制一度互釋善意，有泛民議員提出「一筆勾銷、從頭再來」，建制派亦擺出休戰姿態。外界原本期望兩派代表好好坐下磋商尋求出路，未料會面匆匆結束，雙方又再企硬。

泛民在會上開出的條件，是要建制派游說政府撤回修例，兼要承認涂謹申是法案委員會主席，簡言之就是要建制派屈服，站到泛民一方，至於建制派代表也未有提出實質解決方案。究竟雙方是否有誠意談判，還是擺擺政治姿態以示願意會面，市民心裏有數。內務委員會今天將討論法案委員會困局，觀乎最新形勢，不排除內會選擇繞過法案委員會，將草案直接提交大會討論。這種不依正常程序的做法，除了令議員失去逐條條文審議的機會，更是做壞規矩，立下不良先例。行政長官林鄭月娥已表明，不可能在現階段撤回修訂，未來數月，政府、建制與泛民有可能連場硬撼，引發政治震盪，實非香港之福。

當前港府處境進退維谷，是思慮不周倉卒行事的結果，港府應該一力承擔收拾殘局，爭取輿論也好、「箍票」也好、與各黨派討價還價也好，都是政府的責任，中聯辦不宜介入。現在特區政府無論撤回還是強行通過修例，都注定要付上沉重政治代價，中央出手未必可以幫助港府挽回管治威信，反而導致更多政治陰謀論不脛而走，中央水洗難清，最壞情况是事態演變成中央與反對者的對抗，衍生更大政治危機，衝擊一國兩制。

■Glossary

on the sidelines : watching sth but not actually involved in it

weigh in : to become involved in an argument or discussion in a forceful way

on the horns of a dilemma : in a situation in which you have to make a choice between things that are equally unpleasant