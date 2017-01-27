Australian in HK : Winter Solstice Festival, Christmas and 2019

Next Tuesday is Christmas Day, marking the birth of Jesus in the town of Bethlehem. Next year is 2019 because, by common reckoning, Jesus was born two thousand and nineteen years ago.

The Winter Solstice Festival and Christmas have a common theme of optimism and joy as light enters the world. As 2018 finishes, no one would disagree that our world urgently needs optimism and joy.

I wish all Ming Pao readers a happy Winter Solstice Festival, a merry Christmas, and good health in 2019!

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

