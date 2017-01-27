John Larrysson's Kitchen : Salad Dressings

A little bit of oil in our food is needed to absorb some vitamins. Please note that I said a little bit, great slabs of greasy food are still unhealthy. As more vitamins become available the salad tastes better.

Many salads are covered with a thin dressing that is made with a base of 2 parts olive oil and 1 part vinegar or lemon juice. Then the dressing is flavoured with salt/herbs/spices to taste.

Do not use pomace oil in a salad dressing. After olive oil is extracted from crushed olives, there is still a little bit of oil remaining in the pulp. However many companies use heat and chemicals to extract the remaining oil. That remaining oil cannot be called olive oil, but is called pomace or olive-pomace. It is poor choice for a salad dressing.

Fruit salads include chopped fruit in a fruit dressing or even in gelatin. Fruit dressings are often made with sugar balanced with vinegar or lemon juice. These dressings can also include a little oil and salt.

The base of a salad is lettuce with a little dressing. However there are many types of lettuce to choose from. Even wet markets in Hong Kong now have a few types of lettuce. Then other types of raw vegetables are chopped up and added. Common ones include tomatoes, celery, carrots, cucumber, onion and so on. Some cooked and cooled vegetables are also added, these include corn, beets and so on.

To summarise, a salad is a cold vegetable mixture with a dressing. Without a dressing, it is not a salad, just a mixture of cold chopped vegetables.

■Audio and full text:link.mingpao.com/15488.htm