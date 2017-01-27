Have a Light Read : A vital book on Warhol's masterpieces

Andy Warhol "Giant" Size, originally published in 2009 as a truly "giant" book costing thousands of dollars, is a visual record of Andy Warhol's body of work, together with photographs of Warhol at work as an artist, and a celebrity himself in the arts scene, which create a visual biography. For the art student, connoisseur or investor, this is a vital book to really gain appreciation of Warhol's talent and creativity.

Author Dave Hickey also provides background on Andy Warhol's rise to fame, and cult-like status in the New York Art World that orbited around him, and his studio, The Factory, that brought together artists, intellectuals, bohemians and star-struck（追星的） admirers. Hickey has also collected insights from people who were witnesses to Warhol at work, plus facsimiles of letters, press cuttings, and more, to provide further depth to the portrait created of him.

■By Swindon Book Co. Ltd.