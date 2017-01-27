Editorial : 40 years of Reform and Opening Up

China has arguably altered beyond recognition thanks to 40 years' Reform and Opening Up. The changes are breathtaking. From a destitute country that accounted for just 1.8% of the global economy, it has risen to become the second biggest economy in the world at 14.8% of the world's GDP. Its GDP per capita was only US$384, ranked seventh to last among more than 200 countries. Now it is expected that China's per capita GDP will reach US$9281 this year, so much so the country will rank among middle-income countries. From 1978 to 2018, 5.1949 million people from the mainland studied abroad, a number similar to the population of Singapore. China has become the biggest country in terms of overseas students.

Just as Ronald Coase, the winner of Nobel Prize in economics in 1991, has said, the Reform and Opening Up in China is the most successful economic reform movement in human history since the Second World War. As China's economic development cannot be explained in terms of Western economic models, it is "the unintended consequences of human action". Indeed, of all the socialist countries going through transformation, China did not dissolve like the USSR, did not completely switch to capitalism like the Eastern European countries, and of course was not plunged into poverty and isolation like countries such as Cuba and North Korea. The creation of a system that reconciles public ownership of socialism with a commodity economy is a unique Chinese achievement. It can be said that what China has gone through over the past 40 years is very unique and can even be called one of a kind.

And all this has had everything to do with the emancipation of the mind. Over the past 40 years, mainland China has gone through three stages of the emancipation of the mind. The first was the great debate over whether "practice is the only yardstick by which to test truth" in 1979. The second was the great debate over "capitalism or socialism" after Deng Xiaoping's southern visits in 1992. The third happened at the turn of the century, when the nation debated "whether the benefits of joining the WTO outweigh the drawbacks" before its WTO membership. It has been repeatedly shown that China went through the virtuous cycle of "the emancipation of the mind", "Reform and Opening Up" and "economic growth" every time.

It is noteworthy that the several rounds of mind emancipation mentioned above were invariably the results of domestic and international problems. China's economic development has now hit a bottleneck with obvious downward trends. All the economic and social risk factors are converging, particularly the spectre of the full containment by the US and the Western world. To get out of the predicament through ambitious reform and opening up, it is necessary for China to muster the courage with which it joined the WTO in 2001.

Last week Xi described Reform and Opening Up as the "Second Revolution". His speech tomorrow in the commemorative ceremony will be keenly looked forward to.

明報社評2018.12.17：改革開放40年 中國面臨再出發

北京明日將會隆重集會，高調紀念中國改革開放40年，在中美貿易談判即將展開之際，中共總書記兼國家主席習近平在大會上，對未來的改革開放有什麼樣的宣示，是舉世矚目的焦點。

40年的改革開放，稱得上滄海桑田，中國過去40年的變化是令人驚訝的，從經濟總量只佔全球1.8%的貧窮國家，發展到佔全球14.8%的第二大經濟體；從人均GDP只有384美元，在全球200多個國家排在倒數第七位，今年中國人均GDP預計將達到9281美元，躋身中等收入國家之列；從1978年到2018年，內地出國留學人員累積已達519.49萬人，與新加坡總人口相若，成為全球留學第一大國。

正如1991年諾貝爾經濟學獎得主高斯（Ronald Coase）所言，中國的改革開放是二戰以後人類歷史上最為成功的經濟改革運動，中國經濟的發展無法用西方制度經濟學來解釋，其成功是「人類行為的意外後果」（the unintended consequences of human action）。的而且確，在所有社會主義國家的轉型中，中國既未如蘇聯般解體崩潰，亦未如東歐國家般完全轉向資本主義，更未如古巴、朝鮮等國陷入貧窮孤立的窘境，創立社會主義公有制同商品經濟兼容的經驗，是中國的獨一無二創舉。所以說，中國過去40年的經驗是十分獨特，甚至可以說是獨一無二的。

而這一切都離不開思想解放，40年內地先後經歷了三波思想解放的歷程，包括第一次1979年「實踐是檢驗真理的唯一標準」的大辯論，第二次1992年鄧小平南巡後「姓資姓社」的大爭論，第三次則是世紀之交中國加入世貿組織（WTO）之前圍繞着「加入WTO究竟是利大弊大」的大討論。事實證明，每一次都實現了「思想解放——改革開放——經濟增長」的良性循環。

值得注意的是，上述幾次思想解放運動，都是在內憂外患倒逼下的結果，當下，中國經濟發展到了樽頸階段，下行趨勢明顯，各類經濟社會風險正在集聚，特別是美國和西方的全面圍堵來勢洶洶，中國要以大改革大開放化解危局，就要拿出2001年加入WTO的勇氣。

習近平上周將改革開放形容為「第二次革命」，他明日在紀念大會上的講話令人期待。

■Glossary

alter beyond recognition : to change so much that you can hardly recognise it

destitute : without money, food and the other things necessary for life

emancipation : the process of giving people social or political freedom and rights