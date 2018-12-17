Ask & Learn聞問切：See (that)...

英文中的see、hear、watch 等字可以和infinitive without to 或者動詞的present participle 連接，表示看到、聽到的動作，兩者的分別，在於 present participle 表示看到或聽到的動作正在發生。因此讀者兩個例子都對，而he saw a crowd gathering round 是說人群在他說話的一刻正聚集起來。

那《明報》的he saw a crowd gathered round 又如何解釋呢？

我們先看另一個情况：我在路上看到一個小孩被人欺負，告訴朋友時我說：

I saw a child bullied on the street.

如果那小孩正被人家欺凌，我可能會說：

I saw a child being bullied on the street.

所以同樣的句法，用到 past participle 的時候，就是表示一個被動的語態。而《明報》的那句he saw (that) a crowd gathered round 是主動語態，是說「他看到人群已聚集起來」。

