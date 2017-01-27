A Journey Backwards : Ghost of the family lizard

Since then, we got regular reports about the lizard. One day it would be found crouching behind the pot, and the next day freewheeling on the ceiling. Eventually, the little creature developed into a venomous and vindictive one, awaiting its chance to attack.

None of us has ever witnessed the lizard. But it became as solid as a family member in our heads. As silly as it seemed, it always haunted me a little to visit the kitchen at night as I grew up. I would minimise the time spent there and switch the lights off as soon as I possibly could.

In the middle of last night, I was starved out of my mind. I got up to make cup noodles — the quickest fix for hunger I could think of. As the light came on, a grandpa lizard froze its action in the middle of the floor. Unlike me, it showed every sign of ease that came with age and gently retreated into a dark corner of the room. The myth, along with my fear, was revealed and gone in no time. I had all the leisure to make myself a more lavish meal than planned.

As I shared the story with my friends, it turned out everyone has a lizard-equivalent in their lives or family, be they ants, bookworms, taboo-words, rumours around relatives and beyond.

I wish everyone a close encounter with these myths and a peace of mind that will likely follow.

In advance, Merry Christmas!

