名人教英文：思想警察 Thought police

這個舉措，就等同於思想警察 thought police：思想上給認為犯了錯，是要受罰的。於是朱就給褫奪參選資格。

The Eddie Chu ban amounts to political censorship and thought censorship on the part of the government. 朱凱廸受禁制一役，形同政府的政治審查、思想審查。

思想警察一詞，源自喬治．奧威爾 George Orwell 膾炙人口的預言小說1984。話說在一個叫做Oceania 的獨裁社會中，有個獨一無二、至高無上的 Big Brother 老大哥。書中有一名句：Big Brother is watching you 老大哥在盯着你。

Big Brother 旗下有 thought police，職責是偵查及懲罰思想罪行──可以是個人的想法或（老大哥及）黨不容許的政治理念，who discover and punish thought crime — personal and political thoughts unapproved by the Party。

也就是說，政治不正確 being politically incorrect 的人，會給又拉又鎖。

但要留意，「政治不正確」並非淨是圍繞政治範疇。今日西方國家說的 political correctness，往往等於 being socially acceptable 社會上接受的。

即是 displaying progressive attitudes, especially in using vocabulary which is intended to avoid any implied prejudice，表現出一種進步的態度，尤其遣詞用字時避免歧視色彩。

一個例子，是我們口語說「師奶」，彷彿帶有「嘰嘰呱呱無事忙」的貶意，英文的 housewife 也一樣。於是要做到 politically correct，在北美洲有許多人會改說 homemaker，甚至故作風趣，叫之做 domestic science engineer 家居科學工程師！

事實是，英文的政治正確同義詞，通常係 being sensitive 處事敏感、being considerate 表露關懷，還有 non-sexist 不分性別的，non-racist 無分種族的，態度要 liberal 開放及 inclusive，等等。

雖然，世事往往物極必反，politically correct 亦不時成為略帶嘲諷的用語，主要是叫人表面上要 tactful 得體、不得罪人，及 diplomatic 有外交手腕的。

Be diplomatic. You need to do this tactfully. You just have to be politically correct! 要客氣得體。你要有技巧地做這個。你一定要政治正確！

遺憾的是，在香港，我們說的政治正確，確也就局限在政治層面，譬如說，似乎仍然有許多人對帶種族歧視的用語甘之如飴。更遺憾及憤怒的是，朱凱廸的「政治」不正確，是踩到了政府一條自由浮動的紅線。

This is 1984 being staged in Hong Kong. This city is fast becoming Orwellian. 1984 正在香港上演。這個城市正快速實現奧威爾筆下的描述。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com