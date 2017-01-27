Editorial : Lack of oversight of nursing homes

Hong Kong's ageing population has led to growing demand for elderly services. As the government body tasked with overseeing such services, the SWD has a responsibility to ensure that elderly people are properly treated in a care home. But the SWD has not fulfilled its supervisory obligations adequately. The exposé of elderly people residing in Cambridge Nursing Home in Tai Po being stripped naked outdoors waiting to be bathed in 2015 is still fresh in the public memory. News of nursing homes' negligence and inappropriate use of tools to restrict elderly people's movement breaks from time to time.

After reviewing four cases including that of Cambridge Nursing Home, the Office of the Ombudsman has pinpointed four inadequacies of the SWD's supervision of nursing homes, namely outdated laws, slack enforcement, inadequate mechanisms for inspections, and the failure to publish sufficient information about nursing homes that have violated the regulations to the public. The report by the Ombudsman shows that the SWD is not well-equipped with legal tools to tackle the maltreatment of elderly people, nor are its inspections meticulous. Take the incident of Cambridge Nursing Home. Without naming the nursing home, the Ombudsman's report mentions that the SWD had known about its irregularities. After all, the SWD had found eleven instances of violations within 33 months, and some of the violations happened repeatedly. The SWD issued a warning or instruction to rectify the problem every three months. Had the SWD paid proper regard to the problem, many residents of the nursing home would have been spared the mistreatment.

In response to the Ombudsman's report, the SWD stresses that the cases mentioned by the Ombudsman all happened around three years ago. The SWD says that in recent years it has increased its manpower to conduct inspections and stepped up prosecutions. As for the suggestions put forward by the Ombudsman such as a review of how inspections are conducted and their functions, the SWD says that it has implemented a series of measures to improve oversight and quality, and these measures included "most of the suggestions proposed by the Ombudsman". The SWD seems to imply that the Ombudsman is "recycling old news", that the SWD has long implemented the Ombudsman's suggestions, and that most of the areas that needed improvements have indeed be improved. Such a response by the SWD is unlikely to satisfy the public.

Though the SWD has stepped up the inspections and prosecutions of nursing homes in recent years, the enforcement of the regulations remains too slack to be desirable. What the SWD needs is humility, not complacency. The uneven quality of nursing homes in Hong Kong is primarily attributable to the fact the supply is outstripped by the demand. Some private nursing homes know very well that they will not be subjected to harsh punishments — let alone having their licenses revoked — even if they provide careless services. To address the unhealthy situation radically, it is necessary to solve the problem once and for all by speeding up the search for land and building new nursing homes ambitiously. The government should create land boldly and resolutely by, for example, considering encouraging the construction of private nursing homes through public-private partnership. At the same time, the government should amend the Residential Care Homes (Elderly Persons) Ordinance and the Residential Care Homes (Persons with Disabilities) Ordinance as soon as possible to close the loopholes. Baulking at solving the problem and conniving at poorly-managed nursing homes simply because nursing homes are at a premium is not acceptable.

明報社評2018.12.14：安老院舍監管不足 社署改善遠未到位

申訴專員公署發表主動調查報告，批評社署對安老院舍服務監管不足，呼籲收緊條例改善巡查。

本港人口老化，安老服務需求愈來愈大，社署是監管部門，有責任確保長者入住安老院後得到妥善照顧，可是署方並未做好把關工作，2015年大埔劍橋護老院被揭要長者脫光衣服露天等候洗澡，市民記憶猶新；院舍疏忽照顧、不當使用工具約束長者活動自由等情况，亦偶有所聞。

公署檢視了劍橋護老院等4宗個案，指出社署監管工作存在四大不足，包括監管法例過時、執管寬鬆、巡查機制不足，以及未有向公眾發放充足的安老院違規資訊。公署報告顯示，社署既沒有完善的法律工具處理院舍虐老問題，巡查工作也相當粗疏。以劍橋護老院事件為例，報告不點名提到事件曝光前，社署早已知道涉事院舍有違規情况，署方在33個月內先後發現11次違規，當中有部分更屬重複發生，社署平均每3個月便發出一項警告或糾正指示，倘若署方一早正視，就不會有這麼多院友受苦。

社署回應公署調查報告，強調公署引述的個案，都是大約3年前的事，近年社署已增加巡查人手，以及加強檢控；對於公署提出的多項改善措施，諸如檢討巡查運作與效能等，社署更表示已推行一系列加強監管及提升質素措施，當中包括「公署大部分建議」，言下之意彷彿在說公署「炒作舊聞」，社署早已落實了公署的建議，要改的大多數已經改了。社署這種回應，實在很難令市民滿意。

近年社署對安老院舍的巡查檢控工作，雖然有所加強，然而整體執管仍嫌寬鬆，社署應該虛心求進而非沾沾自滿。本港安老院舍良莠不齊，一大原因是安老服務嚴重供不應求，部分私人院舍心中有數，就算服務馬馬虎虎，當局也不敢「重刑侍候」，遑論「釘牌」。若要徹底改變這種不健康情况，長治久安之道一定是加快覓地大舉增建安老院舍，政府需要大刀闊斧造地，包括考慮以公私營合作方式，鼓勵興建私營安老院，與此同時，政府亦應盡快修訂《安老院條例》及《殘疾人士院舍條例》，堵塞規管漏洞，不能因為當前安老院舍不足便投鼠忌器，縱容管理不善的院舍。

■Glossary

humility : the quality of not thinking that you are better than other people; the quality of being humble

complacency : a feeling of satisfaction with yourself or with a situation, so that you do not think any change is necessary

uneven : good in some parts and bad in others