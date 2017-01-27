A Little English : The bullfrog and the cattle

Soon the other frogs had all gathered round to watch and the bullfrog took a deep breath. Holding its breath, it managed to gasp, "Look, see my shadow? Isn't it nearly as big as a cow's?"

The others saw a big dark blob on the grass and said, "You're only the size of a cow's head. You still have a long way to go."

Spurred on by their comments, the bullfrog took another deep breath. Barely able to squeak, it asked, "What about now?"

"You're about the size of a cow's chest," they replied.

The bullfrog felt encouraged to take yet another breath and its eyes bulged as its bloated stomach became like a green and yellow balloon.

"Ooh," gasped the onlookers（旁觀者）. "Your shadow is nearly as big as a cow's belly!" Quivering with excitement, the bullfrog tried to take one last breath and indeed, it was the last. POP! Our hero exploded with a bang and gave everyone a fright — even the cattle ran off.

"I didn't think it was such a good idea but I didn't want to discourage anyone," muttered one of frogs.

"Well, if you ask me, I thought it was a silly thing to do," said another.

"Hey, it's night already, time to go to the pond and get some dinner!" The crowd dispersed and the bullfrog was forgotten.

Something to think about

We admire the rich and powerful and try to be like them — often with disastrous results. A consumer society seems substantial but in reality, is often just empty air and shadows. A young couple spends far too much on their wedding and starts their married life in debt. Well-meaning parents enrol their only child in an expensive school which they can barely afford.

Soon it will be Christmas and we will be bombarded with seasonal advertising. It will be difficult to keep away from this spending spree as all around us seem to urge us on. Take a moment to think of some priceless gifts which you can share with your family and friends — your time and your love.

Text: A Lamb

Adapted from a fable

by Ivan Krylov 1769-1844