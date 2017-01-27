Editorial : The conspiracy theories about Meng Wanzhou's passports

The US accused Meng of violating its sanction against Iran, while Meng insisted that she is innocent. The truth of the matter is still to be found out. To urge the court to deny bail to Meng, the US Department of Justice emphasised in its documents to Canada that Meng had many passports. The claims of the US immediately smouldered in Hong Kong. Some people queried whether Meng had violated the law since she possessed multiple valid HKSAR passports. Although the Hong Kong government responded by saying that the Immigration Department confirmed after reviewing its records that Meng had only one valid HKSAR passport at all times, some people continued to determine that fraud and misconduct was involved.

Hong Kong is a free society and everyone has the right to raise their doubts. It is reasonable to ask whether Meng's HKSAR passport has any problems and whether Hong Kong's passport issuing system is sound. However, some of the sceptical voices can hardly be considered reasonable doubts. They are instead wild guesses and speculations based on conspiracy theories. For example, some people queried whether the SAR government had been "colluding" with the mainland and, in violation of the law, issued multiple passports to someone because they are rich and powerful. Others made a fuss about the background of the company commissioned to print HKSAR passports and made up a story of "the political mastermind" with a lot of graphic details.

The decision of the Canadian court has at least cleared the name of Meng with regard to her passports. Documents of the US Department of Justice claimed that Meng had been avoiding the US on purpose since March 2017 because she knew that they were investigating Huawei. The judge has criticised this argument for being "speculative and without any reliable foundation". If there are any inadequacies in those learned people in Hong Kong commenting on the issue of Meng's passports, it is that they lack the objective, critical and unbiased mind of the Canadian judge.

Sometimes there is only a very thin line between conspiracy theories and reasonable doubts. A major characteristic of conspiracy theories is that they are based on personal bias and it is often difficult to prove that they are fallacious. In fact, it is getting more difficult to distinguish between facts and bias in the age of post-truth. The role of experts should be to raise questions on the one hand and, on the other hand, to explain clearly which arguments are supported by relatively adequate evidence and which arguments are speculative or hypothetical. In this way, experts can promote rational discussion by helping the public to distinguish between conspiracy theories and reasonable doubts. If the experts themselves participate in speculation based on conspiracy theories, it will only undermine the public's trust in them, and what they say will only be treated as "crying wolf" in the long run.

明報社評2018.12.13：孟晚舟護照真相大白 陰謀論橫行應當反思

華為副董事長孟晚舟被捕，加拿大法院批准保釋申請，法官批評美方一些說法純屬猜測，澄清孟晚舟只有兩本分別由香港和中國大陸簽發的有效護照，否定「持有很多本有效護照」之說。美國司法部為阻保釋，製造孟晚舟可能潛逃印象，將香港扯入其中。市民欲知真相可以理解，遺憾是不少人先入為主，聽信美方一面之詞。自由開放社會可貴之處，在於可以監察政府權貴，可是後真相時代成見事實混淆不清，同樣需要警惕，孟晚舟護照爭議值得反思。

美國指控孟晚舟違反美國制裁伊朗禁令，孟堅稱無辜，事件真相尚待查明。美國司法部向加拿大提交文件，渲染孟晚舟有很多護照，呼籲法院駁回保釋申請。美方說法迅即在香港發酵，有人質疑孟晚舟是否違法持有多本有效特區護照。雖然港府表示，入境處核查確認孟晚舟任何時候只有一本有效特區護照，可是仍然有人認定事件有詐。

香港是自由社會，人人有權提出疑問，孟晚舟特區護照有否問題、特區護照簽發制度是否完善，本身都是合理提問，可是部分質疑聲音已不屬合理懷疑，而是捕風捉影炒作陰謀論，例如有人質疑特區政府是否與內地「勾結」，因為某些人有權有勢就不跟規矩發出護照；有人則拿印製特區護照公司的背景做文章，政治黑手論繪影繪聲。

今次加拿大法院的決定，總算在護照問題還孟晚舟清白。美國司法部文件聲稱，孟晚舟知道美國司法部正調查華為，所以自2017年3月起「刻意避免」赴美，法官更批評是「全無可靠基礎」、「純屬揣測」。若說本港一些有識之士在孟晚舟護照問題上有何不足，恐怕就是少了這份客觀批判平常心。

何謂陰謀論，何謂合理懷疑，有時只有一線之隔。陰謀論一大特點是難以證偽、訴諸個人偏見。後真相年代，事實與成見愈來愈難區分，專家角色應該是一邊提出問題，一邊講清楚哪些說法有相對充分證據支持，哪些屬於揣測或假設，協助公眾區分陰謀論與合理懷疑，促進理性討論。如果專家也參與陰謀論炒作，長遠只會影響公眾信任，將有識之士的話當成「狼來了」。

■Glossary

conspiracy theory : the theory that an event or phenomenon occurs as a result of a secret arrangement between interested parties

conflate : to put together

mastermind : an intelligent person who plans and directs a complicated project or activity (often one that involves a crime)