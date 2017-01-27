英語文法學堂：Resilience in the face of tragedies

Han

One of the cases that impressed me a lot was about a man calling the Hotline saying that his wife had left him all of a sudden. He just went home after work and saw that she had left him a note. His wife had taken all the valuable items with her and left. He did not hear from her since then. The client was depressed. He called the Hotline frequently. Losing his wife was a severe blow to him, and he was literally in shock. He used to have a good and happy family but suddenly, he seemed to have lost everything. After a period of time, one day I picked up a call from this client again. The client called to thank SBHK for the assistance. He had already accepted the bad news and let go. His life was back on track. l, of course, was very happy to see the change of this client. While I was aware that tragedies do happen in this world, I was impressed by the resilience and toughness of human beings. Despite the fact that tragedy is unpredictable, how a person can recover from such a tragedy is amazing.

