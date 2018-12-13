Word Puzzle

1 A lot of fuss, bother and especially noisy discussion about very little (3,3).

5 Two words that might be said to someone who looks sad (5,2).

7 In computing, a dot extension identifier used for an archive file.

8 The pre-independence name of a country to the East of India.

9 Moves over the ground on hands and knees like a baby.

10 The second largest bird in the modern world, it looks like an ostrich.

11 Special, mysterious abilities — to predict the future accurately perhaps.

12 Something you might think is a person, but is really a robot.

Clues Down

1 When things get _____ a lot is happening all at once.

2 A sort of colour, a combination of white and black.

3 A factor in the blood cell type of some people: _____ negative.

4 Someone sneezes. You say: "Bless _____ !".

5 A country in SE Europe: recent World Cup finalist.

6 If you have to endure a repeated annoyance you might say you are _____ by it.

8 Not seeing things even though everyone else can: "as _____ as a bat".

10 In some schools of psychology, the "self".

■by David Foulds