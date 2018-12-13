Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 A lot of fuss, bother and especially noisy discussion about very little (3,3).
5 Two words that might be said to someone who looks sad (5,2).
7 In computing, a dot extension identifier used for an archive file.
8 The pre-independence name of a country to the East of India.
9 Moves over the ground on hands and knees like a baby.
10 The second largest bird in the modern world, it looks like an ostrich.
11 Special, mysterious abilities — to predict the future accurately perhaps.
12 Something you might think is a person, but is really a robot.
Clues Down
1 When things get _____ a lot is happening all at once.
2 A sort of colour, a combination of white and black.
3 A factor in the blood cell type of some people: _____ negative.
4 Someone sneezes. You say: "Bless _____ !".
5 A country in SE Europe: recent World Cup finalist.
6 If you have to endure a repeated annoyance you might say you are _____ by it.
8 Not seeing things even though everyone else can: "as _____ as a bat".
10 In some schools of psychology, the "self".
■by David Foulds