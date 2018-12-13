名人教英文：To go down the tubes付諸東流

羅西：真是難以置信。

Marta: Believe what?

瑪爾塔：是什麼難以置信？

Rosie: Gaynor Ghosh's matchmaking business has collapsed.

羅西：蓋納．高希的媒人生意撑不住了。

Marta: What! I've been following her on Facebook. She's always going on about how many couples she's brought together to find happiness. With lots of photos.

瑪爾塔：什麼！我一直有留意她臉書上的消息，總是說撮合了多少對男女，使他們得到幸福，還附有大量照片。

Rosie: Well, that may have been the case a year ago, but it started going down the tubes before Christmas.

羅西：一年前也許是如此，但今年聖誕節之前，她的業務開始一落千丈。

Marta: So the stuff on her Facebook page must be all out of date. There have been no new matchmaking successes to post up there.

瑪爾塔：那麼說，她臉書上的一切無疑都是明日黃花，沒有新的美滿撮合例子貼上去了。

Rosie: Well, I don't know. She just didn't want to to admit the business was failing.

羅西：嗯，我不知道。她就是不肯承認業務無法維持。

Marta: I must say I feel sorry for her. She put a huge amount of effort and money into it.

瑪爾塔：真可惜。她為這盤生意花了大量血汗與金錢。

To go down the tubes 直譯是「下了管道」，那 tubes 或作tube、drain （排水渠）、gurgler / plughole （排水孔）、toilet （廁所）、 pan (= toilet pan 馬桶) 等，取「隨水而去」的意思，指努力、金錢、時間等白費了，可按情况譯做「付諸東流」、「一蹶不振」等，例如：(1) When the stock market crashed in 2003, billions of investor dollars went down the pan（二零零三年股票市場崩潰，投資者千百億元的財富就化為烏有）。(2) Without his leadership, everything was going down the tube（沒有他的領導，事事一蹶不振）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。