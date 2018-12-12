周街學英文：Perusal的正確用法

The attached is for your perusal.（仔細閱讀附件）

perusal 是名詞，動詞是 peruse。這是很正式（formal）的用法，有「仔細閱讀」的意思。但很多人誤以為peruse亦可解作瀏覽或略讀的意思，所以有以下用法：

You should peruse the information quickly and submit a report to me. ╳

Prepare your CV in a way that can help employers peruse your information easily and quickly. ╳

Let me have a quick perusal of the document before getting back to you. ╳

以上句子都不應使用peruse。第一句應用skim，第二句需用scan，第三句可用have a look at。無論如何，peruse並沒有快速閱讀的意思，所以不應與quick同用：

You should skim the information quickly and submit a report to me. ˇ

Prepare your CV in a way that can help employers scan your information easily and quickly. ˇ

Let me have a have a look at the document before getting back to you. ˇ

請看以下正確使用peruse的例子（例子來自Leeds collection of Internet corpora里茲大學語料庫）：

1. The curious reader has only to peruse the annual May issue of the American Economic Review. ˇ

2. The candidate should at least peruse the company's website. ˇ

3. We will offer free plans for you to peruse to see if constructing a shed is something that you will prefer. ˇ

■文︰陳美寳博士

香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。