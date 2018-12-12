Study Abroad : British weather

British weather is probably much milder than you might think. In where I live, it usually only snows a few days a year, and the temperature rarely dips below 0. However, it is much windier and drier than Hong Kong, as a result my hands sometimes look like those of an old woman in the winter when it slips my mind to moisturise.

I used to dread winter. Nights seemed perpetual, and without the blinding lights of a city, their darkness had an all-consuming property, which shrouded the earth and softly snuffed out any sound or heat, leaving only quiet solitude. The sun sets as early as 4pm because the clock goes back an hour in October, meaning that 5pm is now 4pm. Fortunately, I have got used to it and learnt that the best thing to do in the winter is to just stay inside where it's warm and full of other people ... and sip on a mug of hot chocolate.

British summer, in contrast, is glorious. Unlike the constant, miserable drizzle and the heavy grey skies in winter, sunlight splashes generously on everything, not a cloud in sight, with the temperature in the perfectly comfortable low-20s. We then go out into the garden to sunbathe for hours, hoping to get a nice, bronzed tan, whilst licking on an ice cream, reading, chatting away.

■Writer's Profile

Alice Sze is 17 and has been boarding in the UK for four years. She loves languages. Apart from Chinese and English, she studies Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Latin and Ancient Greek.

