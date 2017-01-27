Editorial : EOC must stand its ground in front of Facebook

In recent years there has been a significant increase in complaints against racial discrimination and vilification of people with disabilities. Such cases have risen rapidly from single-digit numbers two or three years ago to over 70 cases last year, more than 70% of which involved Facebook posts and comments. An organisation for ethnic minorities in Hong Kong says that vicious comments related to discrimination are posted on its Facebook page from time to time. As these comments are arguably in violation of laws against discrimination, the organisation lodged a complaint with the EOC two years ago. The EOC, in accordance with the law, demanded that Facebook provide information about those accused of discrimination. As Facebook did not cooperate, the EOC was unable to follow up the complaint and was forced to terminate the investigation.

Facebook refused to provide information for the EOC in the name of "protecting privacy and free speech", adding that information of Hong Kong users was managed by its headquarters in the US. If the EOC requested the information, it had to make an application to a US court, Facebook said. Facebook's explanation is not convincing, nor does it respect Hong Kong laws. Its responses are neither legally appropriate nor reasonable. As Facebook Hong Kong is a company registered in Hong Kong, it is difficult to imagine that the company is not required to abide by Hong Kong laws. Some people in the information technology industry say that in the past there were foreign internet companies operating in Hong Kong which submitted personal information in compliance with judicial decrees so as to assist in investigations or prosecutions. The EOC's request is legitimate. As the cases it handles are only about hate speech and discriminatory comments, we do not see any attempts to suppress freedom of political communication. The explanation offered by Facebook Hong Kong makes one doubtful whether it considers itself entitled to some sort of extraterritoriality, so much so that it can ignore the requirements of local laws. When dealing with multinational giant companies, the EOC must stand firm and strive to make its case when it has right on its side.

True, there is just a fine line between filtering out hate speech and discriminatory content on the internet and censorship. It has to be handled very carefully, otherwise the government can become thought police. But that does not mean that the authorities should turn a blind eye to hate speech. Europe's stance on hate speech shows that Facebook cannot cite free speech to claim impunity, and it is impossible to expect all regions in the world to adhere to the US's practices. Facebook has a responsibility to help the EOC investigate complaints against hate speech and discriminatory content. It should, at the same time, do a good job of internal supervision to contain hate and discrimination.

明報社評2018.12.11：fb拒助執法反歧視 平機會須據理力爭

社交媒體種族歧視和仇恨言論投訴大增，平機會批評facebook（下稱fb）不合作，阻礙本港執行反歧視法例、未有履行社會責任。近年fb成為散播仇恨歧視溫牀，雖然fb有內部指引處理，然而透明度不足，執行屢惹爭議。「fb香港」是在本港註冊的公司，有責任遵守本地法律，平機會跟進歧視投訴，有正當理由向fb索取用戶資料，fb方面不應拿美國總公司作為擋箭牌，倘若fb堅拒合作，平機會應考慮採取法律行動。

近年平機會接獲的種族及殘疾中傷投訴顯著增加，每年宗數由兩三年前的單位數，急增至去年的逾70宗，當中逾七成涉及fb帖文和留言。有服務本港少數族裔的機構表示，他們的fb專頁帖文不時有涉及歧視的惡意留言，內容有違反歧視條例之嫌，兩年前他們已向平機會反映。平機會按法例要求fb提供涉及歧視者的資料，fb並不合作，導致平機會無法跟進投訴，被迫終止調查。

fb以「保護私隱和言論自由」為名，拒絕向平機會提供資料，又稱本港用戶資料屬美國總公司管理，平機會若要索取信息，需向美國法庭申請，云云。fb的解釋牽強，也不尊重本港法律，在情在理在法均不恰當。「fb香港」在本港註冊，難以想像該公司可以不守本港法例。有資訊科技界人士表示，過去亦有在港營運的外資互聯網公司，因應本港法庭手令，提交個人資料協助調查或檢控。平機會的要求名正言順，所處理的投訴個案也只是關於仇恨歧視言論，看不到有打壓政治言論自由的意圖。「fb香港」的說法，令人質疑該公司是否自視享有某種「治外法權」保護，可以不用理會本地法律要求。平機會面對跨國巨企，必須挺直腰板，據理力爭。

誠然，過濾網上仇恨歧視內容，與言論審查只有一線之隔，必須小心處理，否則會變成思想警察，然而這不代表當局可以對仇恨言論撒手不管。歐洲對待仇恨言論的態度，說明fb不能以言論自由作為免死金牌，更不可能要所有地方都跟從美國一套。fb有責任協助平機會調查仇恨歧視投訴，同時亦應做好內部把關，遏抑仇恨歧視。

■Glossary

stand your ground : to continue with your opinions or intentions when sb is opposing you and wants you to change

vilification : the act of saying or writing unpleasant things about sb/sth so that other people will have a low opinion of them

thought police : a group of people who are seen as trying to control people's ideas and stop them from having their own opinions