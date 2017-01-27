Culture Express : Will Grinch clinch his victory?

Grinch has been enjoying a solitary life inside a cave with only his loyal dog, Max for his company. His house is rigged with different inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs and the only occasion he needs to see his neighbours in Whoville is when he runs out of food. Nonetheless, Christmas comes and his tranquil（平靜的）solitude is totally disrupted when the Whos declare to make Christmas three times bigger this year. In order to restore peace and quietness, Grinch decides to disguise（偽裝）himself as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve to steal their Christmas!

Based on Dr Seuss' beloved holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, the animation presents the humorous and heartwarming story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable（不屈不撓）power of optimism.

Title: The Grinch (《聖誕怪怪傑》)

Release Date: 27 December 2018

Director: Scott Mosier, Yarrow Cheney

Language: English and Cantonese

Dubbing Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch (English), Dayo Wong Tze-wah (Cantonese)

Genre: Animated Comedy

Category/Duration: TBC/90mins

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Preview Screening (2D Cantonese version)

Date: 22 December 2018

Time: 10:45 am

Venue: GH Whampoa (House 4)

* Seats are not assigned and are occupied on a first-come, first-served basis.

■Text: Karen Lee

