In Foreigners' Eyes : Hong Kong as a super conductor

Hong Kong is truly an international city and has benefited from attracting the best talents across the globe. The Chinese roots of Hong Kong combined with its ability to learn the international best practices have contributed to shaping the unique and dynamic culture of Hong Kong. Over 36,000 people of Indian origin are in Hong Kong, including several people who came to Hong Kong over 150 years ago and Indian professionals who moved to Hong Kong in 2018. They have made valuable contributions to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is a city where one can enjoy all the modern amenities（設施）. With the MTR, trams, City Buses and the mini bus service, Hong Kong has one of the best transportation systems in the world. It is equally significant to note that Hong Kong has given great importance to environmental protection. Beyond the iconic skylines of Hong Kong, over 70% of Hong Kong is mountains and country parks.

Hong Kong also has a high quality education system with five of its universities ranked in the top 100 of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2018. I am happy to note that the number of Indian students studying in Hong Kong universities is steadily increasing and there are over 1000 Indian students studying in various universities of Hong Kong.

Taking advantage of the familiarity with both India and mainland China, Hong Kong has traditionally acted as a super conductor between India and the mainland. Hong Kong has acted as both "Gateway to China" for Indian enterprises and "Gateway to India" for Chinese enterprises. The trade between India and Hong Kong reached US$34 billion last year and they are each other's major trading partner. With the entry into force of DTAA (Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement), trade and investment between Hong Kong and India is expected to increase further.

Hong Kong is well connected with the world cities with direct air links across the world. With over 83 direct flights between the main cities of India and Hong Kong, the links and people-to-people contact between India are only going to increase. Hong Kong is a popular tourist destination and is popular with Indian tourists as well. In 2017, close to 400,000 Indians visited Hong Kong for tourism purposes.

I am honoured and pleased to be in Hong Kong to further deepen the relations between Hong Kong and India.

■By Mr Puneet Agrawal

Consul General of India in Hong Kong