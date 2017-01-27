Editorial : China's employment predicament

On 31st July this year, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee proposed six "stabilising" tasks. The "stabilisation of employment" took precedence over the stabilisation of finances, foreign trade, foreign capital, investment and expectation. Last Wednesday, less than a week after Li made the appeal to "give priority to employment" on 30th November, the State Council published "Several Opinions of the State Council on Working Effectively on Promoting Employment in the Current and Future Time Periods". The measures included returning half of the amount of unemployment insurance expenses paid in the first half of the year to enterprises that laid off no or few workers, expanding the eligibility of apprenticeship subsidies from unemployed university graduates to all unemployed young people aged between 16 and 24, providing an entrepreneurship secured loan of 150,000 RMB for eligible entrepreneurs, and raising the entrepreneurship secured loan that small and micro-sized enterprises in which new employees under contracts of more than a year make up 25% of the staff can apply for from two million RMB to three million RMB (the required percentage is 15% for enterprises which employ more than 100 people).

It has been theorised that if China's GDP goes down by one percentage point, there will be one to two million fewer jobs. If exports go down by one percentage point, the jobs of 300,000 to 500,000 people will be jeopardised. It can thus be seen that the negative consequences of the trade war between the US and China have not fully manifested themselves. It is the policies of "emptying the cage for the new birds" and phasing out companies whose productivity lagged behind pursued in previous years and the drive to get rid of excess productivity and step up environmental protection efforts beginning last year that have had a more obvious impact on employment. In fact, some manufacturing enterprises that are by no means low-end have been migrating to some Southeast Asian countries (such as Vietnam) in recent years.

According to mainland economic statistics and forecasts, the Chinese economy, which hit rock bottom in 2015, could be in a similar situation again in 2019. The global economic slowdown has made external circumstances hostile. The 90-day negotiation period between China and the US over their trade disputes will end on 1st March. If the negotiations fail, China will of course be facing tariffs of astronomical figures, which will deal a heavy blow to China's exports. Even if the negotiations are successful, it will be difficult to evaluate the impact on China's related industries in case China has to make major concessions. Furthermore, when all kinds of debts fall due, there might be a wave of defaults and bankruptcies. The financial risks are likely to have a spillover effect on the real economy. It is therefore predicted that the mainland economy will be under even greater downward pressure next year, and the employment market will be in an even direr situation.

明報社評2018.12.10：就業穩中有難 中國未雨綢繆

國務院以及下屬多個部委上周推出了多項「穩就業」措施，總理李克強也在經濟形勢座談會上呼籲：「各級政府要把就業優先放在突出位置，有就業就有財富增長，就有社會穩定發展。」這顯示當局預見到，在中美貿易戰陰霾揮之不去下，內地明年經濟壓力將面臨極大困難，就業作為社會穩定的「安全閥」，就成為重中之重，需要未雨綢繆。

今年7月31日，中共中央政治局會議提出了「六穩」方針，其中「穩就業」位居首位，排在穩金融、穩外貿、穩外資、穩投資、穩預期之前。李克強11月30日發出「把就業優先放在突出位置」的呼籲後不到一周，國務院上周三就發出《關於做好當前和今後一個時期促進就業工作的若干意見》（簡稱《意見》），內容包括對不裁員或少裁員的企業，將返還其上年度繳納的一半失業保險費；將就業見習補貼範圍由未就業的大學畢業生，擴展至16至24歲的所有失業青少年；符合條件的創業者，可申領15萬元（人民幣，下同）創業擔保貸款；小微企業當年新招聘人數達到公司現有員工數25%（超過100人的企業達到15%）並簽1年以上長約，可申請的創業擔保貸款金額從200萬提高到300萬元等。

根據有關理論，中國GDP每下降1個百分點，就會減少100萬至200萬個職位，出口每下降1個百分點，亦影響30萬至50萬人的飯碗。由此可見，中美貿易戰對內地就業的影響尚未完全浮現。反而前些年「騰籠換鳥」、淘汰落後生產力，以及去年開始的去過剩產能、加大環保力度，對就業的影響明顯。事實上，內地一些並非低端的製造業企業，近年一直在向越南等東南亞國家轉移。

根據內地經濟數據預測，中國經濟2019年可能會迎來2015年後的第二次觸底。全球經濟放緩令外部環境惡劣，中美貿易90日談判期3月1日屆滿，談不成固然要面臨美方天文數字關稅的懲罰，嚴重衝擊出口；即使談成，中方若重大讓步，對國內相關產業的衝擊亦難逆料。同時各類債務到期，可能出現違約破產潮，金融風險外溢勢影響實體經濟。因此，預料明年內地經濟下行壓力將再加大，就業形勢更形嚴峻。

■Glossary

spectre : something unpleasant that people are afraid might happen in the future

manifest itself : to appear or become noticeable

astronomical : (of an amount, a price, etc.) very large