Ask & Learn聞問切：Being 的用法（下）

簡單地說,I am... 是說一個存在的狀態,譬如說:

I am stupid.

這句話說出一個基本狀態,句中的 I 是個不太聰明的人。

但如果說 I am being stupid的話,說的就是在此刻的狀態,也就是說I 平常很乖巧警覺,只不過這次腦子轉不過彎,又或者是故意裝傻扮懵等等。

Continuous tense 的主動句,變成被動句時,being 這個字就派上用場。譬如說:

His friends are congratulating him for his birthday.

用被動句寫出:

He is being congratulated for his birthday.

譚景輝

(english@mingpao.com)