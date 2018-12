【明報專訊】"I saw Uncle Felix chasing a vampire," Teddy said. "Vampires don't exist," Angela scoffed. "Sure they do, and do you know how you get rid of(除去)one? You nail it down with a stake(木柱)," Teddy said. "You can't nail down something that doesn't exist," Angela frowned. To nail down is to fasten something to a wall, a tree, a floor, etc. "Except for vampires, you usually use nails to nail them down," Teddy grinned.