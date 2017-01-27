A Journey Backwards : How about a good laugh ?

My two turtles were family to me for over a decade. The duo enjoyed a cage-free life, exploring nooks and crannies of my apartment as they wished. My parents studied them like any serious anthropologists would read humans. During their lifetime, the turtles had no shortage of gourmet snacks, seasonally sorted by their two diligent keepers.

The most exciting episode in my turtles' lives was perhaps a brief 10-second-appearance in a short film, made by me and my friends for a competition back in university. We had in mind splitting a Godzilla in halves, or tying a snake into a butterfly loop, in order to realise some dark humour. When both ideas proved impossible, my turtles came into the horizons.

They were immediately recruited as extras, carefully delivered in a bucket we found at home to the shooting site. "Action!" cried the director. Against a chopping board, the poor confused creatures started exploring the environment with the camera on them.

The whole saga ended in 10 minutes and the turtles happily enjoyed their celebration meal afterwards. One Cut of the Dead is in every way irrelevant to this episode. It also reminds me of it in every possible way. Sold? Please watch the film before it is gone.

