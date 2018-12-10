名人教英文：Soundbite，「咬」的金句？

．Come and sit with me. I don't bite. 過來跟我一起坐。我不咬人。

．Why didn't you ask me? I'm right here. I don't bite. 你為什麼不問問我？我就在這裏。我不兇。

Bite 用做名詞，等於食物。也即是說，除了咬，也可以解作吃：

．Let's grab a bite. 我們去吃點東西。

但以下這句，是什麼意思呢？

．I'll draft a tempting proposal and see if they bite. 我會寫一個吸引的建議，還看他們會不會……咬？吃？意思就是放下一點餌，看對方會不會「上釣」。

有另一句：

．My new hiking boots failed to bite. 我新的一雙行山靴不能……咬？勉強也可說是「咬」，是說不能「咬住」（我們口語說「啜實」）地面，這個 bite，等於 to grip、to hold。

Bite 也有好些習語，常用的包括：

Bite the dust

聽起來有點像香港人口語的「食塵」，但非也，與污濁空氣無關。試想像，倒地才會吃到灰塵吧，說的是受到挫折、被打敗。

．Once again our team's proposal bites the dust. 我們團隊的建議又一次碰壁了。

Bite the bullet

硬着頭皮、無奈地接受一些不快及避免不了的事物，帶一點咬緊牙關、「頂硬上」的味道。一個講法，是說這句話來自舊日戰場上的士兵在接受手術時，因沒有足夠麻醉藥，要嘴裏咬住一粒子彈幫忙忍痛。

．You have to learn to bite the bullet to face your fear of heights. 你要學習硬着頭皮正視你的畏高症。

．Because I am travelling more with the new job, I decided to bite the bullet and bought a better car. 因為新工作需要四處出差，所以我決定咬緊牙關買了一架比較好的車子。

To bite off more than we can chew

「咬了太大一口，根本咀嚼不來」，就像我們說的「眼闊肚窄」，不惜食，結果就是受不了、吃不消，也有「不自量力」的意思。

．We've collected so much data and information. I'm afraid we are biting off more than we can chew. 我們收集了這許多數據及資訊，我恐怕我們消化不來。

．He's clearly biting off more than he can chew taking all those classes. 他決定上這麼多課，顯然應付不來。

Bite 的用法，最特別的可能就是 soundbite，這個 bite，泛指從政者在演說期間的的警句，又或新聞報道中受訪者的「金句」，同樣有上述行山靴子「啜實、貼地」，to hold、to grip 之意。

話說政治管理難度之高，美國人有這句 soundbite：

"It's a little bit like being the head caretaker of the cemetery. There are a lot of people under you, but nobody listens." 這有點像一個墳場總管，許多人在你下面，但沒有人會聽你的。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com