Write on... B flat, F sharp

"It's hard to locate the leak in a roof: water has a way to run off in different directions," John's eyes still firmly fixed on the page in front of him and continued making changes with a red pen. Sitting across from him, my eyes trailed the dance of his pen — swirling in his fist faster or slower — replacing a word here, a phrase there, or gliding across the page to circle a paragraph for a rewrite. By now, his paper had resembled the school work marked by my very stern grade teacher.

Plip, plop, plip, plop... the rain kept tapping on the roof in a hypnotic rhythm. It teased out the melody of "Clair de Lune", slithering through my mind and keeping the beat. Soon I drifted off to a scene in the biographical novel of the same title, written by Pierre La Mure about Claude Debussy. The young composer resided in a Paris garret with a badly leaking roof and lived on bread, potatoes and tea. Besides, he was not terribly inspired and spent more time reading Paul Verlaine's poetry than attending to his composition. When it rained, he placed enamel basins directly under the holes of the roof. "One hole, he observed, dripped in F sharp; the other in B flat." With that in mind, he began setting music to Verlaine's poems; and from his poem "Clair de Lune", Debussy drew inspiration for a sublime piano piece and named it after the poem.

Not until another drop of rainwater dribbled in front of me, did I go fetch a bowl. John's voice followed me to the kitchen, "I love the sound of rain; I'll sleep well tonight."

I was amused but didn't laugh, and chimed in, "Yes, I know." He often told me that on rainy nights, and with a somewhat cheery tone.

I came back and put the bowl under the drip. I then snatched a page from a pile of John's discarded manuscripts and scribbled down my thoughts on the blank side. He was now writing on a blank page also, but quickly stopped and leaned back in his chair. I seized the chance to show him my writing. He read it, eyes widened, and cracked an impish smile at me, "Ah, I'll trade you." He gave me his paper.

Tonight the rain that pattered on the roof had a familiar rhythm like many other rainy nights, yet it sang the verse of his. And mine.

Rain

This dress

hers

these shoes

hers

things she left behind

a coat

a purse

a single key

that opened no door

where she was going,

she wouldn't sleep well

with the sound of this rain

upon the roof?

John

Rain

Rain taps gently on the roof

in dance slippers

and hums to melodies of Nature.

A lullaby to dreams.

Count the sheep not

in half measures, but

in full notes.

Good night, sleepyhead.

To a good day tomorrow.

Ching Yee

(C) John and Ching Yee Smithback

■by John and Ching Yee Smithback