Word Puzzle

1 Boxes, cases, bags etc., for carrying things needed for a holiday.

5 To overbalance something: to _____ it over.

6 A motor vehicle used for carrying and delivering goods.

7 An electric device used by police to paralyse dangerous suspects.

9 In a struggle, gave up to the will of the stronger party.

Clues Down

1 Adverb, done with courage.

2 A payment received freely for some activity, something cultural perhaps.

3 Skills and knowledge acquired over many years: e.g. the _____ of paper-making.

4 When a driving licence is out of date its validity has _____.

8 A: Have you any idea what you are doing B?

B: No, I am _____ at sea!

■by David Foulds