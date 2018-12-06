Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 Boxes, cases, bags etc., for carrying things needed for a holiday.
5 To overbalance something: to _____ it over.
6 A motor vehicle used for carrying and delivering goods.
7 An electric device used by police to paralyse dangerous suspects.
9 In a struggle, gave up to the will of the stronger party.
Clues Down
1 Adverb, done with courage.
2 A payment received freely for some activity, something cultural perhaps.
3 Skills and knowledge acquired over many years: e.g. the _____ of paper-making.
4 When a driving licence is out of date its validity has _____.
8 A: Have you any idea what you are doing B?
B: No, I am _____ at sea!
■by David Foulds