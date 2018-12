名人教英文：To get a look-in 有機會

扎克:他人之言,絕不可信,對嗎。

Freddie : What do you mean?

弗雷迪:為什麽這樣說?

Zak : Well, do you remember the amateur band competition that was held last week?

扎克:你記得上星期舉行的業餘樂隊比賽嗎?

Freddie : Yes, I went. I thought it was great.

弗雷迪:記得。我去看了,印象很不錯。

Zak : Well the week before Doddy Gray told us that he had spoken to the organisers and thought we had a good chance of doing well if we entered.

扎克:比賽之前一個星期,多迪.格雷告訴我們說,他跟比賽籌辦者講過,並認為我們參賽,會有出色表現。

Freddie : I didn't see your band in the programme. You're the Mellonomes, aren't you.

弗雷迪:我在比賽之中看不到你們。你們的樂隊叫梅洛諾默斯,對吧。

Zak : Yes. What happened was that we went to the organisers to apply but we didn't get a look-in. They said we weren't up to the standard required.

扎克:不錯。其實我們有去找比賽籌辦者,申請參賽,但連參賽的機會都沒有。他們說我們未達水準。

Freddie : How could they possibly know?

弗雷迪:他們怎可能知道?

Zak : Search me. But the boys were really annoyed and we let Doddy Gray know what we thought of him afterwards.

扎克:你問倒我了。我們樂隊成員很不高興,後來也向多迪.格雷表達了對他的看法。

Look-in 是俚語,指「(有)機會(參與、取勝等)」,常用於否定句。To get / have a look-in 是「有機會」,to give a look-in 是「給予機會」,例如:(1) My opponent was way too strong. I did not even get a look-in(對手太强,我完全沒有機會取勝)。(2) I was not given a look-in to prove myself(我得不到表現自己的機會)。

留意 search me 這裏不可解作「搜我身吧」。這片語 (phrase) 常用來說「我不知道」,例如:"Why is she so worried?" "Search me."(「她為什麽這樣擔心?」「我怎麽知道。」)

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。