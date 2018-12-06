名人教英文：To get a look-in 有機會

扎克：他人之言，絕不可信，對嗎。

Freddie : What do you mean?

弗雷迪：為什麽這樣說？

Zak : Well, do you remember the amateur band competition that was held last week?

扎克：你記得上星期舉行的業餘樂隊比賽嗎？

Freddie : Yes, I went. I thought it was great.

弗雷迪：記得。我去看了，印象很不錯。

Zak : Well the week before Doddy Gray told us that he had spoken to the organisers and thought we had a good chance of doing well if we entered.

扎克：比賽之前一個星期，多迪．格雷告訴我們說，他跟比賽籌辦者講過，並認為我們參賽，會有出色表現。

Freddie : I didn't see your band in the programme. You're the Mellonomes, aren't you.

弗雷迪：我在比賽之中看不到你們。你們的樂隊叫梅洛諾默斯，對吧。

Zak : Yes. What happened was that we went to the organisers to apply but we didn't get a look-in. They said we weren't up to the standard required.

扎克：不錯。其實我們有去找比賽籌辦者，申請參賽，但連參賽的機會都沒有。他們說我們未達水準。

Freddie : How could they possibly know?

弗雷迪：他們怎可能知道？

Zak : Search me. But the boys were really annoyed and we let Doddy Gray know what we thought of him afterwards.

扎克：你問倒我了。我們樂隊成員很不高興，後來也向多迪．格雷表達了對他的看法。

Look-in 是俚語，指「（有）機會（參與、取勝等）」，常用於否定句。To get / have a look-in 是「有機會」，to give a look-in 是「給予機會」，例如：(1) My opponent was way too strong. I did not even get a look-in（對手太强，我完全沒有機會取勝）。(2) I was not given a look-in to prove myself（我得不到表現自己的機會）。

留意 search me 這裏不可解作「搜我身吧」。這片語 (phrase) 常用來說「我不知道」，例如："Why is she so worried?" "Search me."（「她為什麽這樣擔心？」「我怎麽知道。」）

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。