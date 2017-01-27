Australian in HK : Our world needs leaders like Mandela

Not long ago I read his inspiring autobiography Long Walk To Freedom. Currently I am reading the follow up book Dare Not Linger.

Both books show how Mandela always put others' interests before his own and how he was a tireless peacemaker: between blacks (especially in his own African National Congress party), between blacks and whites, and even between whites (successfully stopping extremists from derailing the first ever universal elections in South Africa). Our troubled world urgently needs leaders like Mandela!

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm