Australian in HK : Our world needs leaders like Mandela

【明報專訊】Tomorrow is the fifth anniversary of the death of Nelson Mandela, who died on December 5, 2013 in South Africa. 27 of his 95 years of life were spent in prison. From 1994 to 1999 he was President of South Africa.
Not long ago I read his inspiring autobiography Long Walk To Freedom. Currently I am reading the follow up book Dare Not Linger.
Both books show how Mandela always put others' interests before his own and how he was a tireless peacemaker: between blacks (especially in his own African National Congress party), between blacks and whites, and even between whites (successfully stopping extremists from derailing the first ever universal elections in South Africa). Our troubled world urgently needs leaders like Mandela!
■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
Website: www.v2catholic.com
E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com