Ask & Learn聞問切：The same

The same 是可以這樣用的，尤其在一些法律文件或技術說明介紹等。但在日常生活中千萬不要濫用，否則會給人故作花巧的印象。像黎先生寄來的句子，用簡單直接的代名詞 it 或 them就已足夠。

說到這裏，其實上述句子還有別的問題。如果寄存在店舖裏的是一批電話 (them)，而陳先生到店舖只拿一部，說他要collect the same，意思就會是「把整批電話都拿走」，所以還須在句子多做點功夫：

Thank you! Please leave them at the store. Mr Chan will probably come to pick up one tomorrow.

譚景輝

(english@mingpao.com)