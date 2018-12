【明報專訊】Edna had known Herbie only a short time when he suggested that they get married(結婚). Edna agreed, but as time went by she began to wonder if she had made the right decision(決定). Herbie wasn't ambitious, he didn't work, and he could usually be found in the living room asleep on the sofa. "Merry in haste, repent at leisure," Edna sighed. She was using a proverb which means if one gets married too soon, he or she may spend years regretting(後 悔)it.