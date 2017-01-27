英語文法學堂：MR CHEUNG

THE INDUSTRY

Mahjong is considered a Chinese art form and has evolved to become the most popular game in Hong Kong, and many other Asian countries. For hundreds of years the four-player game of skill and strategy has brought people together. It involves drawing and discarding tiles, each with a different character on it, to form winning hands. But with such popularity has come industry automation. Mahjong societies, schools and parlours — many of which allow players to gamble — no longer use handmade tiles for their self-shuffling tables. Instead they require factory-made magnetised ones. Consequently, handmade tiles are scarcely seen in Hong Kong and there are very few shops remaining that make them.

trade 在此指手藝，又可指行業，例如：He is a lawyer by trade. 他當律師為業。

資料提供：Sunset Survivors by Lindsay Varty