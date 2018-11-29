Word Puzzle

5 An outstandingly brave, strong person, an achiever of great deeds.

6 One thousand in a decimal-based measuring system.

7 To inject disease prevention remedies into the blood stream.

9 Became greater than expected, more intense, possibly worse.

11 Plenty, more than enough to meet immediate needs.

12 A snake-like fish that has gills, not many fins, and no scales.

Clues Down

1 An award that might be given for outstanding conduct in a battle.

2 A modern method of getting messages to people who are away (5,4).

3 A small paper tube filled with tobacco shreds: enjoyed by smokers.

4 Jo feels some future event will work out well: she "lives in _____".

8 An image of a god that worshipers take to be alive in some way.

10 A group of figures that are to be used for some sort of calculation.

■by David Foulds