Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
5 An outstandingly brave, strong person, an achiever of great deeds.
6 One thousand in a decimal-based measuring system.
7 To inject disease prevention remedies into the blood stream.
9 Became greater than expected, more intense, possibly worse.
11 Plenty, more than enough to meet immediate needs.
12 A snake-like fish that has gills, not many fins, and no scales.
Clues Down
1 An award that might be given for outstanding conduct in a battle.
2 A modern method of getting messages to people who are away (5,4).
3 A small paper tube filled with tobacco shreds: enjoyed by smokers.
4 Jo feels some future event will work out well: she "lives in _____".
8 An image of a god that worshipers take to be alive in some way.
10 A group of figures that are to be used for some sort of calculation.
■by David Foulds