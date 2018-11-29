名人教英文：To make inroads 進侵

格利尼斯：昨晚的最佳電視片王冠獎頒授典禮，我未能觀看。你有看嗎？

Aditya: Yes, the Silverscreen Company got the most awards. They got best drama for Empire of the Dead and the lead actor Denis Quain got Best Actor. And they got two or three more awards for different shows.

阿迪亞：有，銀幕公司獲獎最多。他們的《亡靈帝國》獲最佳戲劇獎，劇中主角丹尼斯．奎因還獲最佳演員獎。他們拍的其他電視片，也獲得兩、三個獎。

Glynis: Sounds as if they swept the board.

格利尼斯：這麽說，他們是大獲全勝了。

Aditya: Oh no, not quite. Creative Stream won best female actor for Lorna Manson in Living Dreams and they got best documentary and animation. Silverscreen got all of those last year.

阿迪亞：這個也不盡然。創作流公司《活夢》中的洛娜．曼森贏得最佳女演員獎。而創作流還贏得最佳紀錄片與卡通片獎。去年，這些獎都由銀幕奪得。

Glynis: So Creative is beginning to make inroads even though they're a very young company.

格利尼斯：然則創作流雖然成立不久，也已經開始爭佔市場了。

Aditya: They certainly are. It's the kind of competition the industry needs.

阿迪亞：不錯。電視界要有這樣的競爭。

Inroad 由 in、road 二字合成，而 road 字據牛津詞典 The New Shorter Oxford English Dictionary 說，古時可解作 riding with hostile intent （帶敵意策騎）或 a hostile incursion（帶敵意入侵）。所以 to make inroads 就是「入侵」、「侵蝕」或「大大削減」，例如：(1) The enemy were making inroads into our country（敵軍正侵入我們的國家）。(2) I have made inroads into finishing the job（我已完成了工作的一大部分）。(3) The lawsuit made considerable inroads into her savings（那場訴訟，耗費了她不少儲蓄）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。